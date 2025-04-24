Liverpool on brink of winning the Premier League – can they retain their title next year?

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are on the verge of becoming Premier League champions and winning their 20th top-flight title overall, bringing them level with Manchester United.

Despite some question marks over the Reds in recent weeks, they’ve largely obliterated the competition in Arne Slot’s first year in English football, making light of foolish pre-season predictions from some quarters that they wouldn’t even qualify for the Champions League.

Once the trophy is safely in LFC’s possession and the triumph has been rightly celebrated, thoughts will turn towards the 2025/26 campaign as the Merseysiders seek to retain their crown.

Liverpool hoping for a better title defence than in 2020/21

The last time that the Reds were defending champions in 2020/21, they seemed to be on track to retain their title until the festive period, before a horrific two-month period left them with an uphill task just to even make the top four (which they did thanks to a strong finish to the campaign).

That season was nuked by a laughably cruel injury list at Anfield, particulary in defence, where Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were forced into comprising a makeshift centre-back partnership and the club made two of their most random January signings in Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies.

The long-term absence of Virgil van Dijk to an ACL rupture ultimately ruined Liverpool’s title hopes, and while there’s no legislating for Jordan Pickford’s reckless assault on the Dutchman, there are still lessons for the LFC hierarchy to learn from four years ago.

Liverpool could have a ‘busy summer’ in the transer market

Reliable journalists such as David Ornstein are predicting ‘a busy summer’ in the transfer market for the Reds, and while there’s no need for Slot to rip up a league-winning squad, there’s definitely scope for enhancing depth and quality.

Both full-back positions could well be addressed, while the need for an elite striker would be amplified if Darwin Nunez and/or Diogo Jota were to leave. Another midfielder might also be welcome to lessen the burden on Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, who’ve hardly had a chance to breathe this season.

Liverpool should also expect their Premier League rivals to be aggressive in the market as they try to wrestle the crown away from Anfield. Arsenal will be desperate to take the final big step after three successive second-place finishes, while Manchester City will want to strike back with a vengeance following their worst campaign in years.

Depending on whether or not they qualify for the Champions League, the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Chelsea will also be eager to either take advantage of their added riches or make smart investments to try and break into that competition and push for a higher finish.

The Reds will rule the land this term, but they can’t afford to stand still over the summer. Thankfully, there are reliable indicators pointing towards a dtermination not to rest on their laurels once the title party has concluded.