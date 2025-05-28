Liverpool’s Recovery Methods Under Spotlight as Title-Winning Season Highlights Injury Management Success

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has firmly rejected suggestions that Liverpool have simply benefited from good fortune with injuries during their successful 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

The Reds wrapped up the title with a commanding 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on April 27, eventually finishing on 84 points, 10 ahead of Arsenal. However, claims about an injury-free path to glory don’t match the reality of what Slot’s squad has endured.

Liverpool’s injury situation this season

Despite what some critics suggest, Liverpool have faced genuine injury challenges throughout the campaign. Twelve different first-team players have spent time in the treatment room, missing a combined 117 games across all competitions.

Alisson Becker endured a lengthy absence during the autumn months, while Diogo Jota has been particularly unfortunate. Slot recently confirmed that the 28-year-old “has been out for three or four months without a start”, highlighting the extent of the Portuguese forward’s injury problems.

Defensive injuries have also affected the squad significantly. Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold both missed considerable periods of the campaign, while Joe Gomez has been absent since mid-February due to a hamstring problem.

Alexis Mac Allister was ruled out for the final fortnight of the season, with Slot explaining on May 19: “Alexis will not play for us this season anymore. He needs rest at this moment in time to recover completely and to be ready for the start of next season.”

Slot dismisses the “luck” narrative

When questioned about Liverpool’s supposed good fortune compared to injury-hit rivals Arsenal and Manchester City, Slot provided a robust defense of his team’s approach to fitness and injury prevention.

The Dutchman said: “If you think injuries are only luck or bad luck, then we’ve been lucky, but we’ve tried to believe in the fact that we try to prevent them from a certain way of working.”

Slot emphasised that Liverpool’s comparatively kind injury record stems from systematic preparation rather than chance, explaining: “So that we don’t have many injuries, I don’t see that as luck. I see this as, first of all, top professionals – our players do everything to stay fit. Second of all, great facilities and great staff.”

Recovery methods at the training ground

Since relocating from Melwood to the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby during 2020, Liverpool have access to comprehensive recovery facilities including hydrotherapy suites and dedicated rehabilitation areas.

The medical staff use various recovery techniques to help players manage demanding schedules. Ice baths remain fundamental, but modern approaches have expanded to include targeted treatments for specific muscle groups.

Comparison with rivals

Liverpool’s fitness record contrasts sharply with other top clubs this season. Manchester City have managed 19 different injuries, including Rodri’s eight-month absence, while Arsenal have dealt with 20 separate concerns. Brighton have been worst affected, with 23 different players missing time.

The difference helps explain varying league positions. While Man City sat outside the Champions League places for a surprisingly large portion of the campaign, Liverpool’s ability to keep key players available has been crucial to their top-flight success.

Whether this approach proves sustainable over multiple seasons remains to be seen, but the evidence from the Reds’ title-winning campaign suggests that systematic investment in recovery and injury prevention delivers real competitive advantages.