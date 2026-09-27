£80m transfer target knows it’s “a big win” that Liverpool want him

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Yankuba Minteh reportedly still wants a move to Liverpool.

Gambian football expert Baboucarr Fallaboweh told Sport Witness that the Brighton & Hove Albion winger will likely stay in the Premier League if he leaves the south coast-based outfit.

The former Feyenoord star continues to recover from injury, but is expected to return to action after the September international break.

Yankuba Minteh wants Liverpool to come back in for him

Interestingly, Fallaboweh suggested that the footballer’s ongoing presence on the sidelines could complicate matters: “I think Liverpool. He will still want to go to Liverpool. Depending on [how] Liverpool will activate that desire to still have him.

“Because right now, his situation has not been helped because he is injured. If not, then you could have more justification for him to showcase his performance why Liverpool were after him.”

“But at the overall situation, even if he moves, I don’t think he will move outside the Premier League. Manchester United can come banging on their doors.”

“It’s a big win for him to be associated with Liverpool. So, it gives other big European clubs around the world to take a closer look at him now that they know Brighton’s actual price. So, it will be easier for them to explore it.”

However, with player and club expecting a return in the near future, we don’t necessarily see this as a dealbreaker if Liverpool are still keen on the attacker come January.

Certainly, it won’t have escaped the notice of fans that the Reds were perfectly happy to come in for Minteh even while he was still firmly out injured during pre-season.

So, we can’t imagine that we’ll be put off from making a move down the line if we’re still keen on shoring up the right flank. That said, Brighton will first have to be willing to lower their £80m asking price – or the 22-year-old’s performances this term will have to justify the price tag!

Liverpool have four wingers though

The problem for Liverpool will be justifying the signing of another winger without one heading out the exit door. Between Cody Gakpo, Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz and Rio Ngumoha, Liverpool technically have the numbers on the flanks. Of course, as we’d be quick to point out, we’re still lacking a natural right-sided (ideally left-footed) wideman.

But would the club sanction the arrival of another winger at a time when we’re still short in midfield and right-back? Certainly not without first selling a player, and the most obvious candidate in Gakpo is currently enjoying the season of his life at Anfield, so that’s just not a goer.

If you ask us, Lamine Camara is surely the top candidate to seal a move to L4 in the next transfer window.

We just can’t see Yankuba Minteh getting his move to Liverpool much before the summer, assuming Julian Ward and Co. haven’t identified an alternative target by then.