‘Superb’, ‘Top class’ – BBC pundit swoons over Liverpool duo after 70th-minute moment v Brentford

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool took full advantage of their one-player surplus in the second half of their match against Brentford this afternoon to turn a 1-0 deficit at half-time into an eventual 2-1 victory.

Bradley Barcola’s missed sitter in the 20th minute summed up the Reds’ frustrations before the interval, although the game turned on a red card for Yehor Yarmolyuk after he stupidly headbutted Jeremy Jacquet.

The away side drew level through Victor Munoz just after the hour mark, and they completed the turnaround in the 70th minute when Barcola nodded the ball down for Alexander Isak to take a touch before crashing a shot past Caoimhin Kelleher.

Barcola and Isak praised for Liverpool winner

Speaking on punditry duty for BBC Radio 5 Live, Glenn Murray praised Liverpool’s two most expensive signings of all time for their deft combination for the goal which gave the Reds the lead at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The former Brighton striker said: “When that ball goes over I think Barcola should go on target, but he doesn’t. He feeds it back to Isak and it’s superb centre-forward play.

“Touch, finish as quick as he like, goalkeeper can’t get set. Top class from Isak. He hasn’t been in the game too much but that’s the sign of a top striker. He burst into life.”

A tremendous away win for Liverpool in west London

From the angle of Alexis Mac Allister’s cross into the penalty area, it looked initially as though Barcola might’ve attempted to go for goal himself, but he spotted the run of Isak early enough to tee up the Swedish striker.

The 27-year-old did brilliantly to outmuscle the onrushing Kristoffer Ajer and finish past Kelleher for his fifth goal of the season, already exceeding his tally in all competition for the entirety of an injury-plagued 2025/26 campaign.

Barcola also deserves credit for his smart decision to lay the ball off to his teammate, with the Frenchman atoning for that first-half sitter and showing the strength of character to put that moment behind him.

Liverpool may have been playing with a one-man advantage for almost the entire second half (Brentford also had Vitaly Janelt dismissed in the closing minutes), but they showed resilience in coming away from west London with all three points after trailing at the interval.

Isak had to endure all sorts of slander in his first 12 months as a Reds player, but if the injury gods are kinder to him this time around, it looks as though he’ll prove a lot of critics wrong by the end of this season!