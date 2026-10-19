Liverpool given new dates and times for three December fixtures as 2026 calendar now finalised

(Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans now know the exact dates and times for all of their team’s remaining matches in 2026 after the Premier League confirmed its full December schedule on Monday.

Four weeks on from the November fixture amendments, the English top flight has now released its updated schedule for the following month, with supporters now able to make plans in the weeks leading up to Christmas and throughout the festive and New Year period.

As per liverpoolfc.com, three more of the Reds’ top-flight games in December have now been rescheduled for live TV coverage.

The first midweek matchday of the season takes place at the start of that month, with Liverpool hosting Sunderland at Anfield on Wednesday 2nd with a 7:30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports.

Andoni Iraola’s side then have a quick turnaround for their visit to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on Saturday 5th at 12:30 (live on TNT Sports), and the home fixture against Tottenham has been moved to the 5:30pm slot on Saturday 19th.

The Anfield clash against Leeds remains a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 12th, with the Reds having no Sunday fixtures in the month of December.

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Updated Liverpool fixture list for December

Date Opponent Competition Kick-off time (GMT) Wed 2nd Dec Sunderland (H) Premier League 7:30pm Sat 5th Dec Chelsea (A) Premier League 12:30pm Wed 9th Dec Porto (H) Champions League 8pm Sat 12th Dec Leeds (H) Premier League 3pm *15th/16th Dec TBC Carabao Cup TBC Sat 19th Dec Tottenham (H) Premier League 5:30pm Sat 26th Dec Hull (A) Premier League 5:30pm Wed 30th Dec Aston Villa (A) Premier League 8:15pm

*If Liverpool advance to Carabao Cup quarter-finals

With the Sunderland match coming just three days after the Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool will have five games in 15 days, potentially rising to six in 18 if they advance to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Iraola’s side will at least have a full week off between the games against Spurs and Hull, before ending 2026 with another midweek clash away to Aston Villa. They then play twice in four days at the start of January (Coventry at home, Sunderland away) before the FA Cup third round weekend.

All in all the fixture changes probably could’ve worked out worse for Liverpool, although the turnaround of little more than 60 hours for the visit to Stamford Bridge (where we haven’t won in the league since 2020) isn’t ideal.

While fans can begin making arrangements for the December games now that the dates and times are locked in, Iraola and his players won’t be looking beyond the visit of Villarreal to Anfield tomorrow night in the Champions League.

Win that to make it nine points from a possible nine in the competition, and by the time we host Porto in a few weeks, there’s a strong chance that we could be effectively assured of progression to the knockout phase already.