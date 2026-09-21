Three Liverpool fixtures moved for TV coverage – one sees Reds handed midday away kick-off

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool will play on five consecutive Sundays in October and November after the Premier League confirmed further fixture amendments for the latter month.

The Reds have had just one Saturday 3pm kick-off so far this season (Fulham at home on 12 September), and they’ll have only one more prior to December, when they travel to face Brentford on 17 October.

Kopites recently discovered the updated dates and times for our four matches over the Christmas and New Year period, and three more games in the meantime have now been rescheduled for live TV coverage.

New dates and times for Liverpool games in November

On Monday, the Premier League confirmed fixture amendments for the three full matchdays taking place in November, each of which see Liverpool’s games moved to a Sunday.

The away clash against Crystal Palace is now a 2pm kick-off on 8 November (live on Sky Sports), with that match unsurprisingly being moved due to the Eagles’ Europa League involvement the preceding Thursday.

The Reds then return from the international break with a home clash against Manchester United on 22 November (4:30pm kick-off, also on Sky Sports), and then comes the Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium the following Sunday at noon (live on TNT Sports).

Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures in October and November

Date Opponent Kick-off time (UK) Sunday 11 October Manchester City (H) 4:30pm Saturday 17 October Brentford (A) 3pm Sunday 25 October Brighton (H) 2pm Sunday 1 November Arsenal (H) 4:30pm Sunday 8 November Crystal Palace (A) 2pm Sunday 22 November Manchester United (H) 4:30pm Sunday 29 November Everton (A) midday

Six of Liverpool’s next seven Premier League games take place on a Sunday, the exception being that aforementioned Brentford match in mid-October.

After the away fixture against Everton on 29 November, Andoni Iraola’s side host Sunderland in the first midweek round of top-flight matches this season, before travelling to face Chelsea on the first weekend of December.

Three of our November #PL fixtures have been rearranged 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/umuOFO0syM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 21, 2026

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Not the worst fixture scheduling for Liverpool fans

The Palace game moving to a Sunday is a welcome development off the back of Arsenal at home and Fenerbahce away in the first four days of November, with the Reds now having a bit more recovery time after the daunting trip to Istanbul.

The Man United match is followed by another Champions League away day, but this time with a much shorter journey to face Club Brugge, after which there’ll be three days to prepare for the Merseyside derby, the one away fixture where a midday kick-off won’t feel excruciating for match-going LFC fans.

Facing our two biggest traditional rivals on consecutive weekends will ensure a feisty end to November which could either bring us plenty of pre-Christmas cheer or amplify wintertime blues.