Report: Liverpool are ‘not in any rush’ to extend the contract of their ‘most in-form player’

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are ‘not in any rush’ to extend Alexis Mac Allister’s contract despite him being into the final two years of his current deal.

The Argentine midfielder put the cat among the pigeons in early September when he said that he was ‘very sad’ at not being offered an extension at Anfield in the summer, unlike fellow 2023 signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch.

The 27-year-old endured a slump in form last season but has been terrific in the first two months of this campaign, scoring twice in the Reds’ 4-3 win over Villarreal on Tuesday night and already just one goal off his entire haul from 2025/26.

Liverpool in no rush over Mac Allister contract talks

In an article for The Telegraph praising Mac Allister’s rejuvenation since the summer, Dominic King described the 2022 World Cup winner as the ‘catalyst’ for Liverpool’s comeback from 2-0 down last night and the ‘lynchpin’ of the Reds’ midfield.

He concluded his article by stating that Anfield chiefs ‘are not in any rush to start talking about new contracts’ with the former Brighton man, but said that situation could change ‘if he keeps playing with this zip’.

In a corresponding post on X, the journalist described Mac Allister as ‘the most important cog and most in-form player’ in Andoni Iraola’s squad, adding that he’s ‘playing with a point to prove’ after a poor 2025/26.

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Liverpool mustn’t let it drag out much longer

While the midfielder has hinted that he’d like to extend his contract with Liverpool, it seems surprising that club chiefs haven’t been more proactive in ensuring that he stays at Anfield beyond the summer of 2028.

Such a stance may have been understandable a few months ago, but as King says, the Argentine has again become one of his team’s most important players, setting the temp with his passing range and his knack for vital (and show-stopping) goals.

Maybe sporting director Julian Ward will revisit the situation in the early weeks of 2027 once Mac Allister enters the final 18 months of his current deal and the balance of power begins to shift away from the Merseyside club.

The midfielder will be 29 by the conclusion of his current terms, and Liverpool are often slow to hand signiifcant new deals to players in or approaching their 30s, hence why there may be a reluctance to pursure an extension for the Reds’ number 10 at present.

If the Argentina maestro keeps performing like this, however, that must surely see contract talks become a priority so that the seemingly endless speculation over a move away will finally be quelled.