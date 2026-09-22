‘Hopefully’ – Alexis Mac Allister speaks out on his future after ‘very sad’ contract bombshell

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has said that there hasn’t yet been a ‘firm decision’ on his long-term future at Liverpool.

The Argentine caused a stir two weeks ago when he proclaimed that he was ‘very sad’ at not being offered a new contract at Anfield in the summer, having seen fellow 2023 arrivals Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai penning new deals in recent months.

The 27-year-old has just under two years remaining on his current £180,000-per-week deal at Anfield and has started five of Andoni Iraola’s first seven matches in charge of the Reds.

Mac Allister: ‘No firm decision yet’ on Liverpool future

Mac Allister will be involved with Argentina for three friendly fixtures during this international window, and he spoke to the media in his homeland about his situation at Liverpool, where he expressed his desire to remain at Anfield beyond the summer after next.

He told ESPN: “There’s no firm decision yet. I still have two years left on my contract. As I said, I’m going to give it my all. A lot can happen in that time; there are plenty of options.

“Hopefully it’ll be for more years, but if it’s just two, I’ll have to enjoy them with my family, because I have no doubt that I’m at one of the best clubs in the world.”

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Mac Allister’s performances would justify a new contract

Mac Allister made a bold move by publicly voicing his dissatisfaction at not being offered a new contract in the summer, but he’s backing up his words with some strong performances on the pitch for Liverpool.

He’s scored in home wins over Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur since that bombshell contract claim a fortnight ago, and he put in another tremendous display in the win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Whereas Gravenberch has lost his place in the starting XI in recent weeks, the Argentine has shown discernible improvement on his performances from last season, having come back from the World Cup with a renewed vigour (similar to Cody Gakpo).

If Mac Allister continues in the same vein, it’d surely be impossible for Liverpool chiefs not to try and tie him down for a few more years. He’ll be 29 at the end of his current deal, so the club could easily get several more seasons out of him if they’re proactive enough.

There definitely seems to be an eagerness on the midfielder’s part to stay beyond 2028. Hopefully that sentiment will be reciprocated by the Anfield hierarchy at some point in the next few months.