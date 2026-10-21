‘Absolutely…’ – Romano issues Rio Ngumoha contract update after virtuoso Liverpool display

Images via Dan Istitene/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Rio Ngumoha was the star of the show for Liverpool in their 4-3 win over Villarreal on Tuesday night, and Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Anfield chiefs are continuing to work on a prospective new contract for the 18-year-old.

The winger is currently contracted to the Reds until June 2028 and has been eligible for a longer-term deal and a significant pay rise since turning 18 in late August (The Times), although he’s yet to sign new terms since that landmark birthday.

The player himself was calm when asked about his contract situation in recent days, insisting that such matters are being looked after by his agent, though Europe’s powerhouses will surely be keeping an eye to him for as long as a new deal isn’t signed.

Romano: Talks ongoing over new contract for Ngumoha

In a video on X on Wednesday morning, Romano explained that there’s a mutual desire from Ngumoha and Liverpool to extend his contract, with negotiations continuing apace behind the scenes.

The Italian transfer reporter said: “Rio Ngumoha was fantastic for Liverpool in [the] Champions League [last night]. Two assists, the boy keeps breaking records for Liverpool, and the youngest ever to deliver an assist for Liverpool in [the] Champions League.

“What’s gonna happen next for his future? There are active conversations ongoing between Rio Ngumoha and Liverpool over [a] new, long-term contract.

“The boy is very happy at Liverpool. He said after the game, ‘This is the best club in the world’. He also added, ‘To break records here, for me, feels absolutely special.’ On the other side, for the club, they absolutely want to keep Rio.

“There were stories about Bayern and more over the recent months, but in the summer, the player was never for sale. [It was] never a possibility to see Rio Ngumoha leaving Liverpool.

“Let’s see what’s gonna happen in the future, but his contract talks are taking place, and Liverpool want Rio absolutely to be a big part of their future.”

🚨 Liverpool are working on new deal for Rio Ngumoha; he was untouchable last summer, no chance for an exit. pic.twitter.com/uAquAygAbe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2026

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Liverpool must be keen to get Ngumoha contract sorted urgently

In theory, there should be plenty of time for Anfield chiefs to agree a new contract with the 18-year-old if his current deal runs to June 2028, but more performances like the one last night will inevitably attract heavyweight attention.

The more time that passes without Ngumoha extending his contract at Liverpool, the more emboldened that prospective suitors like Arsenal and Bayern Munich might feel about luring him away from Merseyside.

Thankfully, it seems as though the teenager is quite happy to stay put and continue excelling for the club who gave him his big break in senior football, one that he has taken with the utmost conviction.

According to Capology, the winger is earning £35,000 per week from the deal that he signed in September of last year as a 17-year-old. Now that he’s an adult and thriving for the Reds’ first team, he’ll surely be in line for at least triple that amount to reflect his importance to the squad.

Here’s hoping that all parties involved can reach a swift resolution which’ll keep Ngumoha at Liverpool for the bulk of his career and kill off any speculation linking him with a move elsewhere.