‘I think it is…’ – What Rio Ngumoha has now said about his contract situation at Liverpool

(Photo by Harriet Massey/Getty Images)

Rio Ngumoha is remaining calm about his contract situation at Liverpool, something which has been a topic of speculation in recent weeks.

The Reds winger has been the subject of rumoured interest from Arsenal during the autumn, although some reports have suggested that there’s an optimism among the Anfield hierarchy that the teenager will renew his commitment to the Merseyside club.

His current deal runs to June 2028, although he’s been eligible for a longer-term contract and a substantial pay rise to reflect his importance to the squad since turning 18 in late August (The Times).

Ngumoha calm about Liverpool contract situation

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo after the 2-1 victory at Brentford on Saturday, Ngumoha responded calmly to one question about his contract situation, insisting that his agent is taking care of matters in the background.

The winger said: “To be fair, that is all with my agent now. I think it is all going well. I am not too sure. I just let the football do the talking at the end of the day.

“I enjoy playing and all of that stuff about contracts is in the back of my mind really. I just play for the club, play for Liverpool and hopefully I can carry on doing well.”

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Time is still on Ngumoha’s and Liverpool’s side

With Ngumoha’s current deal not expiring until the summer after next, there should still be ample time for his representatives and Liverpool chiefs to agree new terms to keep him at Anfield for several more years to come.

Even with the Reds’ attacking ranks being strengthened by the additions of Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola, the 18-year-old has still played in all but two of our 10 matches so far this season, starting in four (Transfermarkt), so Andoni Iraola hasn’t been slow to hand him game-time.

He may be yet to score this term, but his performance levels haven’t dipped since his breakthrough campaign in 2025/26, with the teenager having dazzled during the Champions League win over LASK five days ago.

From Liverpool’s perspective, it should be a no-brainer to extend Ngumoha’s contract over the next few months. Having fought so hard and gone through plenty of administrative red tape to sign him from Chelsea’s academy in 2024, it’d be daft to relinquish him easily now, especially after seeing his impact at senior level.

If newly-appointed sporting director Julian Ward is looking for an early win to bolster his reputation, sorting out a new contract for the mesmerising teenage winger would be an ideal way to go about it.