‘Definitely interested’ – Liverpool considered ‘front-runners’ to sign wantaway £100m powerhouse

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considered the ‘front-runners’ to sign a Premier League midfielder in whom they’re ‘definitely interested’.

There have been rumours of Andoni Iraola potentially turning to his former club Bournemouth for a raid on Alex Scott, with reports from BBC Sport in recent days suggesting that the Cherries might be open to selling the midfielder if an offer of £100m+ is tabled.

The 23-year-old turned down two contract offers at the Vitality Stadium at the end of last season and has purportedly been seeking an exit from the south coast club, and one reliable source has indicated that the Reds may be in pole position to sign him.

Liverpool the ‘front-runners’ to sign Scott

In a Liverpool Confidential Q&A for the Daily Mail, Lewis Steele responded to a reader’s question regarding the chances of the Merseysiders signing Scott.

The journalist outlined: ‘Bournemouth have been keen to push out the name of Liverpool. They believe the Reds are the front-runners and that Iraola’s relationships at his former club will be key to signing Scott.

‘Two questions: is that a play to bait Chelsea to the table again, after the Stamford Bridge club had several bids of up to £68m turned down in the summer? Would Liverpool really pay the quoted figure of up to £100m for a player whose contract runs out in 2028?

‘Liverpool are definitely interested but let’s not get carried away just yet.’

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Could Scott give Liverpool what they’re missing in midfield?

Iraola’s prior working relationship with Scott has naturally seen the Reds linked with the Bournemouth star, although his attributes out of possession could be exactly what we need in terms of enhancing our midfield.

An in-depth report from Tactical Football Analysis described him as a ‘press-resistant, ball-carrying central midfielder’ whose ball-winning qualities are highlighted by him making more tracking back runs than anyone else in the Premier League last season with 184 (Opta Analyst).

Liverpool haven’t had that kind of presence in the middle of the park since Fabinho’s exit in 2023, with Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai all tending to do their best work higher up the pitch.

Scott would seem like an ideal fit to complement the other midfielders at Anfield, but as Steele suggested, would FSG be ready to part with £100m or more for a player whose contract will expire the summer after next?

Also, the rapid progression of Trey Nyoni in recent months could yet provide the Reds with an in-house option to become that long-term Fabinho successor, with his statistics from the early weeks of the season (via Fotmob) higlighting his qualities as a midfield enforcer.

2026/27 Premier League Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Clearances 4.5 99th (top 1%) Interceptions 3.75 99th Defensive contributions 14.25 90th Blocks 0.75 84th Tackles 3 80th

The rumours regarding a potential move to Liverpool for the Bournemouth star are set to continue for the foreseeable, but the hierarchy might yet keep their powder dry on the 23-year-old if our teenage gem continues to thrive in the coming months.