After Lamine Camara: BBC say Liverpool “hold an interest” in athletic fit for midfield pivot

(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Liverpool are among a handful of Premier League clubs “known to hold an interest” in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

The Cherries, however, are unwilling to consider any approaches or offers in January, and will not open the door to any talks until their league objectives have been achieved or become impossible to achieve, report the BBC‘s Sami Mokbel and Nizaar Kinsella.

The 23-year-old’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Time is running out for Bournemouth and Alex Scott

As things currently stand, interested clubs will argue that Bournemouth have lost the opportunity to secure Scott’s true value in the market, given the footballer will have a year left on his current deal come the next summer transfer window.

Marco Rose’s side, of course, will quite rightly be prepared to take advantage of a potential bidding war between Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal to drive up the price.

But it’s one hell of a risk to take, given that smarter operators in the market, like the Reds, may feel inclined to step away rather than be seen as willing to overpay for an asset whose market value should reflect his expiring contract.

What’s to like about Scott?

Described as a “combative box-to-box midfielder” (Opta Analyst), Scott is largely defined by his remarkable work rate and refusal to shirk his defensive responsibilities.

In a piece published by Opta in July this year, it was found that the England international had made 184 tracking runs back to his original position. In Opta’s words: “a run starting in the opposition’s half towards his team’s end of the pitch to regain his defensive position.” A tally, by the way, that wasn’t beaten by any other player in the Premier League last term.

Some other headline figures:

Won possession 6.1 times per 90

Made 38 tackles

6.86 progressive carries per 90

So we’re talking about a tactically switched-on footballer who contributes both on and off the ball. You can see why Liverpool might be looking at a footballer like Alex Scott and think their double pivot would be much improved with the 23-year-old in it.

In that case, Liverpool can and should leverage his former boss Andoni Iraola’s reportedly ‘positive’ relationship with the player.

Lamine Camara transfer is still on the cards for Liverpool

A case for Lamine Camara, of course, can still very much be made at Anfield. And according to the BBC report in question, the Merseysiders are understood to “retain an interest”.

Again, it doesn’t take a genius to see why Liverpool have been looking at the Monaco midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

Lamine Camara’s stats (per 90) Percentiles 1.2 successful dribbles 84th 9.2 duels won 97th 64.8% duels won percentage 89th 77.6 touches 77th 2.2 fouls won 89th 7.6 defensive contributions 89th 5.2 tackles 97th 9.2 recoveries 100th 0.8 possession won in final third 76th

* Lamine Camara’s stats in the 2026/27 Ligue 1 season with Monaco (FotMob)

Another midfielder who looks comfortable on and off the ball, and critically doesn’t mind doing the dirty work. In fact, Camara looks rather good at it.

READ MORE: Julian Ward’s first Liverpool signing is already 50% done – opinion

If Liverpool still aren’t comfortable with their current options for the double pivot – and we very much suspect that this is the case – we hope they’d be looking at a great option like the Senegalese international.