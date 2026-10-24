Report: ‘Very talented’ Liverpool defender is ‘expected to leave’ Anfield in January

(Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

One Liverpool defender is reportedly attracting January transfer interest from a British suitor, with the possibility of a permanent move being arranged.

Despite rumours of a potential exit towards the end of the summer, Luke Chambers remained at Anfield as backup to senior left-backs Milos Kerkez and Kostas Tsimikas, with the Lancashire native getting a few minutes off the bench in the recent Champions League win over LASK.

However, with the 22-year-old very much third choice in the pecking order, first-team action under Andoni Iraola is likely to be sporadic unless either of his positional alternatives are rendered unavailable for a significant length of time.

Celtic eyeing January move for Luke Chambers

According to a report for TEAMtalk, the Liverpool youngster is ‘expected to leave’ Anfield on loan in the January transfer window.

Celtic are understood to be among the admirers for the left-back, a position the Scottish champions are keen to reinforce in the winter, and they view the Reds defender as a ‘longer-term project’.

His contract on Merseyside has just over eight months remaining, so a permanent transfer could also be ‘under consideration’.

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Liverpool could plausibly let Chambers leave in January

Hailed as a ‘very talented‘ defender by Ryan Lowe – who managed him during a previous loan spell at Wigan – Chambers has yet to make a genuine breakthrough at Liverpool, with just five senior appearances for the Reds by the age of 22.

His recent cameo against LASK was his first outing for the Merseyside giants in nearly three years since a Europa League group game against Union Saint-Gilloise, with the left-back having loan moves to Wigan and Charlton and suffering a serious back injury in the meantime.

The youngster gave a good account himself for the Reds in pre-season, scoring against Leeds in Chicago, but has barely had a look-in since the beginning of competitive action in August.

His cause hasn’t been helped by some strong outings for Tsimikas in recent games, and it could be a case of either Chambers or the Greece international being handed a new contract in the coming months, but probably not both.

Circumstances could change between now and January, so it’s not impossible that the 22-year-old could yet break into the Liverpool first team mid-season like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley did previously.

However, for now it seems more than plausible that Celtic (or another suitor) could lure him from Anfield in the winter, either on loan or in a permanent transfer.