Met Office issues weather alert as Storm Boelo could put Liverpool v Brighton fixture in doubt

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Premier League fixture against Brighton on Sunday could yet be in doubt due to the potential effects of Storm Boelo.

The UK has already felt the wrath of extreme weather in recent days after Storm Austen left more than 12,000 homes in the country without electricity, and there could be more heavy winds beating down on Merseyside throughout the weekend.

Met Office issues Storm Boelo weather warning

The Met Office has issued a weather warning ahead of the potential impact of Storm Boelo, which is expected to bring ‘a very windy and wet spell this weekend, with some disruption likely across parts of northern UK’.

A yellow weather warning is in effect for Liverpool until 9pm on Sunday, with the Met Office advising citizens that roads and public transport could be affected by closues from fallen debris or even cancellations, and that power cuts could occur.

Gusts of 55-65 mph are considered ‘likely’, with some coastal and exposed areas potentially experiencing wind speeds of 70-80 mph or more.

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Public safety must come first, but hopefully the game goes ahead

Whatever decision is made by the authorities, the safety of the general public must be observed as the primary criterion. If that means the game is postponed, so be it, even if it’d be inconvenient for the two teams involved and, of course, match-going supporters.

A final decision must be made with sufficient notice for the travelling Brighton fans who face a 10-hour round trip. It’d be grossly unfair on them if they’re en route to Merseyside tomorrow morning, only to then hear that the game is called off.

Liverpool fans will recall how the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park two years ago was postponed just a few hours before kick-off due to the effects of Storm Darragh, and the Reds will be hoping that Sunday’s fixture goes ahead as scheduled.

Iraola’s team might be facing a busy schedule now, but it could be even more intense later in the season if they go deep in multiple knockout competitions and are forced to find a new date for the Seagulls’ visit to Anfield.

Here’s hoping the game goes ahead as planned, but the effects of Storm Boelo are outside of any person’s control, and public safety must take priority over everything else.