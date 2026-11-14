Liverpool tipped for January squad boost absolutely no one wants

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Harvey Elliott is reportedly set to be sent packing back home to Liverpool in January.

That’s the claim coming out of the regional Valencian outlet Las Provincias (via Sport Witness), with the midfielder having only picked up 152 La Liga minutes out of a possible 810 on offer.

Harvey Elliott has failed to impress at Valencia

Harvey Elliott wears a white Liverpool shirt and claps his hands.
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After some concerns were expressed over the former Fulham academy graduate having arrived overweight in the Spanish top-flight, it seems the 23-year-old has been unable to make any headway at Mestalla.

It’s worth noting that a permanent decision has yet to be made by the club, despite a string of concerns, but Elliott very much appears to be in the last-chance saloon. In fact, as relayed by Sport Witness: “If he does not improve in the coming weeks, the loan agreement with Liverpool could be terminated. They state that ‘talks will be held’.”

Not a lot of time for the footballer to buck up his ideas and earn himself a place in the hearts of the Valencia fans and, importantly, the decision-makers at the outfit.

The continuation of a downward spiral for the Liverpool loan star?

Harvey Elliott wears a red Liverpool shirt and massages his wrist.
(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

It’s not looking great for Harvey Elliott, it has to be said.

After basically being iced out of the Liverpool squad by former Reds head coach Andoni Iraola, the playmaker was shipped off to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa and only picked up 284 minutes of action.

Mind, there seemed to be a weird kind of power play going on between Liverpool and the Villans, with the Reds unwilling to pay a significant amount of cash to cut the loan short and Emery’s side being apparently fine with letting a young player rot on the bench to make a point.

Point made. And now Elliott’s future is paying for it.

We do want to state, unequivocally, that we believe in Harvey Elliott and his potential. It wasn’t a million years ago when we were watching him thriving as part of Jurgen Klopp’s deep squad in the German’s final season in charge in 2023/24. But that season is becoming increasingly distant, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to imagine Elliott ever playing a significant role for Liverpool again in future.

We hope he can turn things around in Valencia. Because if our No.19 comes back to L4 in January, it’s not an eventuality that will suit the player or the club at this stage.

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