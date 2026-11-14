James Pearce claim seems to pour cold water over Liverpool links with Finn Jeltsch

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool, it’s fair to say, have a pretty active recruiting department.

A necessarily active recruiting department, it should be emphasised, given the squad-building challenges Andoni Iraola has already faced early on in his tenure as head coach.

The Merseysiders navigated a potential centre-back crisis expertly in the summer with the arrival of loan signing Ronald Araujo from Barcelona. But questions remain as to the long-term viability of the centre-back department post the summer 2027 transfer window.

Liverpool reportedly like the cut of Finn Jeltsch’s jib

A recent report from Christian Falk with CF Bayern Insider asserted that Liverpool, among Europe’s elite, have scouted VfB Stuttgart centre-back Finn Jeltsch.

“It is TRUE: Liverpool have scouted VfB Stuttgart centre-back Finn Jeltsch. All the top clubs, including Bayern Munich, are scouting him,” the head of football at Bild said.

“He was in the squad for Klopp first as a backup for the right-back. Then one of the central defenders became injured, and now he’s also the backup at centre-back. This shows he can play many positions, and everyone can see the 20-year-old’s potential.

“Such players really are a present to everyone. Jeltsch is young, talented and can play many positions, and he’s not so expensive! Bayern Munich has an eye on him.”

If that name seems vaguely familiar, it might be because Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are already big fans of the footballer and are keeping a very close eye on matters close to home.

Liverpool’s interest is understandable. Come the summer transfer window, they could be two centre-halves down should Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk call time on their Anfield careers once their contracts run out. Ronald Araujo, though enjoying an impeccable campaign with the Reds, may not become a permanent addition to the squad, despite Liverpool possessing a buy option. Much here may depend on what Barcelona’s stance on the Uruguayan international looks like in May.

That’s three centre-backs Liverpool could be short come the opening of the summer transfer window, so it’s very plausible that Julian Ward and Co. will be keeping a close eye on the centre-back market between now and the end of the 2026/27 season.

Liverpool have faith in Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Mor Talla Ndiaye

As James Pearce rightly notes on X (formerly Twitter), of course, Liverpool do have several high-potential, highly exciting young centre-backs in their stable.

Ifeanyi Ndukwe, by all accounts, is impressing on loan at Levante after an eye-catching pre-season; Giovanni Leoni remains an appetising option, and then there’s hope for young Mor Talla Ndiaye also.

Centre-back not a priority for Liverpool so highly unlikely they will invest heavily in that area either in Jan or next summer. Jacquet has made a huge impact and big hopes for fellow young CBs Leoni, Ndukwe and Ndiaye. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 13, 2026

But these are three very young, very inexperienced centre-backs you’d be pairing with the also youthful, but extremely impressive, Jeremy Jacquet for the foreseeable future. The Frenchman will, however, have a season of Premier League football under his belt – but is that enough to help guide the next generation of Liverpool centre-backs?

Unless you’re planning to extend Van Dijk’s contract or activate Araujo’s buy option, Liverpool are looking incredibly short on options with experience and genuine leadership credentials at L4.

That might be worth considering if the plan isn’t to invest in Finn Jeltsch this summer.