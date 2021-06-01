Everton consider appointing Steven Gerrard as Carlo Ancelotti replacement

Just when we thought we all could kick back, relax and watch some international football this summer, it’s all kicked off at Goodison Park.

It looks almost certain Carlo Ancelotti will depart Everton this summer and take up the vacant manager role with former employer Real Madrid, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Naturally, it comes as bitterly disappointing news for the Blue half of Merseyside – but one report floating around will have some Liverpool fans sitting uncomfortably too.

MORE: Belgium star open to Liverpool transfer after being devastated by current club – report

According to The Athletic, who are typically a solid source, Everton are considering replacing Ancelotti with Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

The 41-year-old is obviously tied to Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, but that seemingly hasn’t stopped ‘Don Carlo’ from making a surprising career change.

Also named on Everton’s so-called shortlist is Paulo Fonseca, Erik ten Hag, Roberto Martinez, David Moyes and Rafael Benitez.