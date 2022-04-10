(Video) Man City take first blood via extremely misfortunate Matip deflection

It’s taken just six minutes for the deadlock to be broken at the Eithad with a huge slice of luck handing Manchester City an early advantage.

Alisson Becker had moments earlier pulled of a stunning stop to prevent Raheem Sterling from putting Pep Guardiola’s side one-nil up.

Kevin de Bruyne bypassed Fabinho far too easily before unleashing an effort that deflected off Joel Matip’s calf and past Alisson Becker.

The ball struck the inside of the post before finding the back of the net to send the Etihad wild and worry many of the Liverpool persuasion.

Just moments later, though, Liverpool went down the other end and had themselves back level with a superb Diogo Jota goal.

You can catch a clip of the goal below via @SkySportsPL on Twitter.

IT'S IN!!! Kevin De Bruyne fires Manchester City in front after five minutes!! 😮 pic.twitter.com/tdaGcE4VFz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 10, 2022