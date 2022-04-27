(Video) ‘Buck up your ideas’ – Crouch reveals the worst thing about playing with Gerrard at Liverpool

Peter Crouch admitted that it was a tough initial adjustment period moving to Liverpool and meeting the impeccably high standards set by talismanic ex-captain, Steven Gerrard.

The former Southampton ace recounted life training with the now Aston Villa boss, with the Champions League-winner often planting a death stare on his teammates that failed to meet his expectations.

Such is the calibre of the player we formerly enjoyed in Merseyside, that some XIs that were far off the general level of quality that we have now under Jurgen Klopp won significant prizes in the game thanks to the sheer drive on offer.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of BT Sport.