Creative monster: Liverpool’s 59-touch pass-master pulled the strings first-half vs Luton

Trent Alexander-Arnold was unfortunate to not add to his tally of assists this season ahead of the second half of action at Kenilworth Road.

The No.66 highlighted his creative credentials once again with an impressive display in the first 45 in which he almost set up an opener for Liverpool which Darwin Nunez struck against the post.

That was part of three key passes made, as illustrated in stats compiled by @StatmanDave on X (formerly Twitter).

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first half by numbers vs. Luton: 84% pass accuracy

59 touches

38/45 passes completed

12/16 final third passes completed

4/7 long balls completed

3 key passes

2 interceptions

Pulling the strings.

The Merseysiders currently find themselves goalless in Bedfordshire, with the hosts proving tough contenders.

Only a matter of time and chances for Trent

Given the quality of the balls we’ve seen our starting right-back put in this term, it feels a little surprising to learn that the 25-year-old has only amassed three assists across all competitions.

Even more so to consider that our Academy graduate only has one assist to his name from our Premier League clashes thus far.

If he can keep up his chance creation for the remainder of the campaign, however, we’d be absolutely stunned if his numbers don’t enjoy a stark increase.

