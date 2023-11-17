(Video) Alisson and Diaz share beautiful moment following Colombia’s defeat of Brazil

Luis Diaz was the match winner for Colombia with his second half brace enough to earn his nation all three points against Alisson Becker’s Brazil.

It may have been our No. 7 who got one over on our shot stopper but the pair put their rivalry to one side after the full-time whistle as they shared a beautiful moment on the pitch.

READ MORE: (Video) Alisson pulls off a number of fine stops but can’t save Brazil from defeat against Colombia

The Liverpool pair shared a passionate hug as Diaz’s father, who was only released last week after his kidnapping in Colombia earlier this month, watched on emotionally in the stands.

This is the sort of contents Reds fans will love to see!

Check the pair hugging it out below via @LFCTransferRoom on X:

𝗟𝗢𝗩𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦. This hug from Alisson and Luis Diaz at full time is everything we wanted to see. Alisson has always shown huge support to Luis during this tough times. pic.twitter.com/MVIgrNIBQt — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) November 17, 2023

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?