(Video) Alisson pulls off a number of fine stops but can’t save Brazil from defeat against Colombia

Alisson Becker was named in Brazil’s starting XI against Colombia in the early hours of Friday morning and although the Liverpool ‘keeper was on the losing side he still showed why he’s the best stopper in the world.

Manchester City ‘keeper Ederson, who is often preferred to Alisson between the sticks, picked up an injury during City’s 4-4 draw with Chelsea at the weekend and has not joined up with the Brazil squad for the current international break.

Tite’s side went ahead through Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli but a second half brace from Luis Diaz meant it was Colombia who earned all three points to leave them third in their World Cup qualifying group – behind Argentina and Uruguay.

Our No. 1 kept his side in the game with a number of brilliant saves during the game but it was Diaz who stole the show with two stunning goals.

Check Alisson’s saves below via @LFCTransferRoom (courtesy of @1947production) on X:

Brazil fans have been making comments today, saying imagine how many we’d concede with Ederson in goal…👀🇧🇷 https://t.co/JrBmv9gSnh — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) November 17, 2023

