Bayern Munich make move for Liverpool attacker as Barcelona stall on top target – report

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has reportedly emerged as a transfer option for Bayern Munich this summer, with the Bundesliga giants exploring alternatives amid Barcelona’s ongoing struggle to land Nico Williams.

The Dutch international is one of several attackers being monitored by Bayern, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany.

The journalist claims that while Barcelona are pushing to complete a deal for Williams, financial complications mean the Catalan side could fall short.

That has left Max Eberl (sporting director) and Bayern on standby, with Gakpo named alongside Kaoru Mitoma, Rafael Leao and Bradley Barcola as players under consideration.

Plettenberg reported: “Bayern are keeping contacts with other targets: Barcola (Luis Campos is very keen to keep him), Mitoma, Leao and Gakpo.”

Liverpool now facing potential interest in Gakpo from Bundesliga

Gakpo, who arrived from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, played a key role during Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning campaign under Arne Slot.

The 25-year-old, who can operate anywhere across the front line, has largely been used in rotation with Luis Diaz but remains a key option for our Dutch head coach.

Whether a departure would be sanctioned remains to be seen, but the suggestion of interest from Bayern Munich comes at a time when our attacking depth is already under scrutiny — especially with Diaz linked with Barcelona and Saudi Arabia.

Slot’s arrival last summer saw Gakpo thrive under a fellow countryman, and with the 46-year-old preparing for a second season at the helm, it’s likely Liverpool would demand a hefty fee to even consider a sale.

The club are already preparing for more squad reshaping, especially with the club-record move for Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen agreed and ready for formal confirmation.

With the transfer window beginning to heat up, Gakpo’s name joining Bayern’s shortlist could lead to further dominoes falling in a summer full of forward movement.

