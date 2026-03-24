Salah blow leaves Liverpool wrestling old demons when they least need it

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans must feel like they’re stuck in a loop. Just when the team starts to find its rhythm, building momentum across cup and league games, along comes news of a major injury blow.

Mo Salah was ruled out of the Reds’ 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday, and it remains to be seen just how long he’ll be sidelined.

There’s no soft landing when a player like Salah gets hurt. Every time he’s sidelined, the manager is left scramble to readjust the Reds’ attack, and the conversation turns to “How do we get by without him?”. It all feels exhausting, especially at this point in the season.

So, what’s really up with the Egyptian? Although injury problems have thankfully been a rarity with him, it’s hard not to feel frustrated. His presence is crucial not just in the obvious sense of scoring goals, but also in how the team sets up, moves and presses opponents. Take him out and you not only lose what he brings, but also require a full rethink of Liverpool’s tactical approach.

The bigger worry is whether Salah’s fitness becomes more fragile, a stop-start spell that messes with his groove and Liverpool’s as well. In football, rhythm matters. When he’s on song, the Reds can look electric; when he’s not playing, there’s a sense of anxiety and uncertainty.

Salah is at the core of Liverpool

If we’re being honest, Liverpool are a very different team without Salah. Opposition defences seem less anxious and start playing higher up the pitch. Without the Egyptian stretching the play and pulling defenders out of shape, the Reds’ attack becomes much more routine. The reality is, their whole forward line depends on his presence.

What does Slot do now? It’s possible that he can change things up; get more goals from midfield, shift their pressing style or experiment with tactics, but there’s no like-for-like instant fix.

Brings up old wounds

Liverpool has faced setbacks before and survived. They have talent all over the pitch, and sometimes an unlikely hero can emerge from adversity. Fans are hoping this will merely be a minor blip, not another long-term nightmare; that Salah will be back in action sooner rather than later.

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Bad timing for Liverpool

The timing couldn’t be worse. Liverpool’s season is at a crossroads, with every fixture carrying weight. The league table is tight, and further dropped points could see the Reds struggle to remain in the Champions League positions. If Salah is missing for two or three games, that could force Slot into a major rethink of his team’s attacking setup.

Liverpool’s whole campaign feels as though it’s been peppered by injuries; the defence has been impacted and now we’re seeing attacking options dwindlie. Rarely is the squad at full capacity, and Salah’s situation isn’t just a story about one player; it’s a reminder of how brutal football has become. Every week, managers juggle their squads, trying to keep their best players available. It begs the big question, are Liverpool’s backup options capable of filling the gap left by the Egyptian’s absence?

Liverpool is facing a tough time

What happens now? Salah’s timeline is in focus, and Liverpool’s medical staff will take their time. No-one wants to rush him back and risk a longer layoff, especially with big games ahead.

The post-Easter games will test Liverpool’s depth, attitude and flexibility. If they pull through, they have a platform on which to build for next season; if not, the winger’s injury could become one of those “what if” moments that fans will remember long after the campaign ends.

Salah’s injury is more than just about a missing star; it challenges Liverpool’s identity. How they respond in the coming weeks will reveal a lot, not just about ambition, but about their ability to survive amid uncertainty.