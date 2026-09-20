‘A bit mad…’ – Jamie Carragher can’t believe what he saw one Liverpool player do v Bournemouth

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher couldn’t quite believe what he saw from one Liverpool player in their Premier League clash against Bournemouth this afternoon.

The Reds had two extra two days off in the past week in comparison to their opponents, but it was the Cherries who bossed proceedings in the opening quarter of the match, with Alisson Becker required to make an excellent reaction save from Evanilson.

There was a slightly farcical incident roughly 20 minutes into the game when Milos Kerkez appeared to accidentally tackle Florian Wirtz, which left the German limping momentarily before he managed to run it off.

Carragher baffled by Kerkez/Wirtz collision

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports, Carragher seemed baffled at how the collision came about between the Liverpool duo.

The former Reds defender said: “Did Kerkez just tackle Wirtz? It seems that there’s a coming together between the two. I know Kerkez is a bit mad but I’ve never seen him tackle his own player before…”

Kerkez can be overly rash at times

That rather unusual incident came not long after Carragher dubbed Kerkez the ‘Darwin Nunez of full-backs’ due to his sometimes impetuous nature on the pitch, while Gary Neville witheringly remarked last season that the Hungary international ‘plays like a 10-year-old‘ with some of his decision making.

The collision with Wirtz wasn’t the finest moment in a Liverpool shirt from our number 6, but thankfully the German was able to continue afterwards.

While we love the endeavour that Kerkez shows on the pitch, that can sometimes spill over into rashness which does his team more harm than good, and Andoni Iraola would’ve winced at the 22-year-old’s accidental challenge on his teammate.

We don’t want the Hungarian to completely lose his natural energetic style, but it could do with being a bit more refined, and at least at his stage he still has plenty of time to work on his temperatment.

Let’s hope he isn’t involved in any similar episodes in the future and can bring the quality which persuaded Liverpool to sign him from Bournemouth last summer.