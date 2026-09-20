Anfield scouts watched £77m midfielder who’d ‘suit Liverpool with Iraola’ score twice in 3-0 win

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly had scouts in attendance to keep tabs on a highly valued midfielder who scored twice in a recent 3-0 victory for his team.

There had been reports in the early weeks of the summer that the Reds had taken an interest in Felix Nmecha, and former Premier League winner Robert Huth told Empire of the Kop that the Borussia Dortmund star ‘would suit Liverpool with [Andoni] Iraola as manager’.

Ultimately the Merseysiders didn’t move for the 25-year-old (or any other midfielder) despite selling Curtis Jones to Inter Milan, although it seems that Anfield chiefs haven’t totally moved on from the Germany international.

Liverpool scouts watched Nmecha score twice in 3-o win

According to Fussball News, scouts from Liverpool were in attendance at Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Paderborn in the Bundesliga last weekend, in which Nmecha came off the bench in the 65th minute and went on to score twice.

The Anfield hierarchy continue to maintain a ‘detailed dossier’ on the midfielder, who’s also reportedly being eyed by his former club Manchester City. The Reds are understood to have been impressed by his ‘athleticism, dynamism and qualities as a box-to-box player’.

However, persuading his current club to sell could be quite difficult, with the German under contract for four more years and Dortmund chiefs likely to demand around €80m-€90m (£68.6m-£77.2m) to even consider entering negotiations.

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Nmecha would seem ideal for the Premier League

As Ekrem Konur outlined for Fussball News, Nmecha seems like he’d be tailor-made for the Premier League with his combination of ‘physical presence with technical skills’, along with his ability to ‘create danger in attack with his dynamic runs’.

The 25-year-old has already played as a number 6, 8 and 10 in the early weeks of the season (Transfermarkt), showcasing his capability of adapting to multiple different roles in the middle third of the pitch.

Whilst his two goals against Paderborn were the obvious standout, he also succeeded with 89% of his passes, won four duels, completed two dribbles and made two tackles in that match (Sofascore), with the German having an impact both on and off the ball.

Liverpool made a conscious decision not to sign a midfield replacement for Jones in the summer, having put their faith in Trey Nyoni to become a first-team regular, and the teenager has looked very impressive in the opening weeks of the season.

However, it’s not unfathomable that the Reds won’t go in for Nmecha in 2027, especially if Iraola’s options in the middle of the park are hampered by injuries or exits. Also, we imagine that the squad report on the Dortmund man from last weekend’s game will have been glowing.