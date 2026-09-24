Phil Thompson imparts two pieces of advice for Rio Ngumoha after Liverpool gem’s England call-up

Images via Harriet Massey/Getty Images and No Tippy Tappy Football

Phil Thompson has shared two pieces of advice for Rio Ngumoha after the Liverpool winger was called up to the England squad for this international window.

The teenager made his senior debut for the Three Lions in a friendly win over New Zealand in June prior to the World Cup, and he could receive a competitive bow if Thomas Tuchel selects him for any of the four upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures in the next fortnight.

England begin that campaign at home to world champions Spain on Saturday night before matches away to Czechia (next Tuesday) and Croatia (3 October) and a Wembley clash against Czechia (6 October).

Thompson shares advice for Ngumoha on England duty

Thompson – himself the recipient of 42 England caps in his playing days – has advised Ngumoha to embrace the experience of representing his country and also to absorb as much as he can from the coaches and players in the squad.

The former Liverpool captain told liverpoolfc.com: “I’m delighted for Rio and it’s a special time getting called up. You do feel a little bit inhibited as a young player going away with these senior players – I’ve been there.

“Rio plays with senior players at Liverpool, but when you go away with the best that England has to offer and you are a young player, you have to use that experience and listen and learn from other people and coaches – like Thomas Tuchel, who has so much experience.

“I’d say to Rio: one, enjoy it; and two, listen and learn for every minute that you are going to be with the squad.”

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Ngumoha won’t be fazed by the England experience

England achieved the second-best finish at a World Cup in their history this year by claiming the bronze medal, so for Ngumoha to make the squad at such a high point for the Three Lions (and having just turned 18) is an even more special achievement.

Tuchel’s side will be playing a high calibre of opposition, so the Liverpool starlet might only be used sparingly in deference to more experienced wingers such as Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka, but having four matches in quick succession gives him a strong chance of featuring throughout this international window.

The teenager already has the experience of an England camp from the pre-World Cup programme in Florida, and everything we’ve seen and heard from him so far suggests that he won’t be the slightest bit fazed by getting the call-up for the Nations League fixtures.

Thompson’s advice is worth heeding – of course Ngumoha should enjoy being with the Three Lions setup again, whilst also learning from those around him and taking in the wisdom of his coaches and teammates.

It wouldn’t surprise us one bit if the Liverpool youngster is thrown into the fray in one of the upcoming England games and makes a decisive impact, just like he did on his Premier League debut against Newcastle last year!