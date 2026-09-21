‘Optimism on both sides’ – Liverpool ‘confident’ of agreeing new deal for ‘future world-beater’

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Liverpool are reportedly ‘confident’ of agreeing a new contract for one of the most highly-rated youngsters at the club.

Having turned 18 at the end of August, Rio Ngumoha is now eligible to be handed a long-term deal and sizeable pay rise to reflect his status as a first-team regular at Anfield, as reported by Paul Joyce for The Times in recent weeks.

The teenager has been the subject of rumoured interest from Arsenal of late, although Graeme Bailey claimed that there’s already an agreement ‘in principle’ for the young winger to extend his stay on Merseyside, where he’s currently contracted to 2028.

Liverpool ‘confident’ of securing new deal for Ngumoha

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has now indicated that there’s a growing ‘optimism’ from all parties concened that Liverpool will agree a new contract for Ngumoha, who’s believed to be content with his prospect of regular game-time under Andoni Iraola.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast for Football Insider, he said: “Obviously Liverpool are desperate to keep hold of Ngumoha; and the player himself, I understand, is happy at Liverpool as well and is set to get regular starts this season.