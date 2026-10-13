Liverpool confirm landmark new contract for defender in official announcement

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed on Tuesday that one defender has signed a landmark new contract with the Merseyside club.

The Reds have numerous first-team players who are into the final nine months of their respective deals at Anfield, most notably Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk, along with Wataru Endo, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas and the on-loan Ronald Araujo.

It means that several defenders could conceivably be on their way out of LFC in 2027, although one young player in that area of the pitch has today committed his future to the club.

Cam Williams signs first pro contract for Liverpool

As confirmed via liverpoolfc.com on Tuesday morning, academy left-back Cam Williams has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool.

The 17-year-old has been on the club’s books since the age of six, having come through several age grades to the under-18 side of which he’s now a part.

The Scotland under-17 international missed almost the whole of last season due to a long-term injury but returned from that long convalescence at the beginning of this campaign.

Cam Williams has signed his first pro contract with the Reds! ✍️🔴 pic.twitter.com/IzicaCfqdU — The LFC Academy (@LFCAcademyX) October 13, 2026

What’s next for Williams at Liverpool?

Williams has made 14 appearances for Liverpool’s under-18 side to date, almost all of which came in the 2024/25 season, with the left-back recording two goals and two assists (Transfermarkt).

Milos Kerkez has that position locked down in the Reds’ first team, but if Tsimikas leaves upon the expiry of his contract next summer (when he’ll be 31), there could be an opening for an in-house option to step up as the Hungarian’s immediate deputy.

Luke Chambers would appear to be in the box seat for that role at present, while Owen Beck will also be hoping for a genuine breakthrough if he can finally shake off the injury problems which have hampered his progress.

Williams will hope to challenge for a first-team role at Liverpool in time, although he’ll likely need to prove himself in the under-21 ranks before he’d get the call from Andoni Iraola.

For now, though, he can be rightly proud of turning professional, and hopefully his development will continue in a positive vein as he embarks on what we hope will be a prosperious senior career.