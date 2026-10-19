Ronald Araujo keeps Liverpool fans guessing over probability of permanent transfer

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Ronald Araujo has kept Liverpool fans guessing as to whether or not his loan move from Barcelona will become a permanent transfer.

The Uruguayan defender came to Anfield in August on a season-long loan and has quickly settled into life on Merseyside, playing in all 10 of the Reds’ matches so far this term and starting eight of those.

The 27-year-old was originally signed with the intention of bolstering centre-back depth when it was quite threadbare, but has played mostly at right-back under Andoni Iraola thus far.

Araujo tight-lipped on Liverpool future

Araujo spoke to the media on Monday afternoon ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Villarreal tomorrow night, and he wouldn’t be drawn on one question as to his long-term future at Anfield.

On whether his loan move would be made permanent, he answered (via Liverpool Echo): “It’s very early to talk about these things. I’m just trying to enjoy every day, continue to grow and develop every day to have that confdience.

“I’m really happy to be here and my family are also very happy, but it’s a bit early to be talking about these things.”

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Fingers crossed Araujo will join permanently!

It’s unsurprising that Araujo declined to speak openly about the probability of his loan move becoming permanent, but the case for a full signing is getting easier by the week.

He looks very well suited to the physicality of the Premier League and has immediately won over Liverpool fans with his full-blooded nature, and his ability to cover at right-back has been vital for the Reds when they’ve been blighted by injuries to others in that position.

The hierarchy must also consider whether Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will sign new contracts over the next few months, with their current deals expiring in eight months’ time. If both long-time servant departs, centre-back depth will become a glaring issue again at Anfield.

Araujo is currently earning £210,000 per week, a significant sum but still well below the very top earners at LFC. Van Dijk is top of the list at £350,000 per week (Capology), so if he were to leave, it’d free up a large chunk of the club’s wage bill.

Of course, the ideal scenario is that the captain stays and the Uruguayan makes his loan move a permanent one, and that Liverpool can earn enough money from various avenues to keep both players on for next season.