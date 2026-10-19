(Video) How Gilberto Mora responded to fan’s Liverpool chant after reported Anfield offer

(Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Gilberto Mora may have fuelled transfer speculation over a prospective move to Liverpool with his reaction to one supporter over the weekend.

Earlier this month, one Latin American reporter claimed that the Reds have already made an offer for the Mexican wonderkid, understood to be in the region of £38m.

The playmaker – who turned 18 last week – was a breakthrough star at the World Cup over the summer and has already made 75 senior appearances between club (Tijuana) and country.

Mora gives thumbs-up to Liverpool supporter

Mora is currently sidelined with injury but was seen making his way back to the dressing room along with his teammates after their 0-0 draw against Puebla on Saturday.

When one spectator brandishing an LFC shirt excitedly shouted ‘Liverpool’ at the teenage playmaker, he replied with a thumbs-up gesture, sending the supporter into hysterics.

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Was that a subtle transfer hint from Mora?

It may have been nothing more than Mora simply acknowledging the spectator in question rather than giving any specific hint about a transfer to Anfield, but naturally it’ll raise intrigue amid the recent speculation over a potential move to Merseyside.

South American football writer Tom Robinson recently compared the 18-year-old to Barcelona gem Pedri, praising his ‘velcro close control’ and ‘great footballing brain’ and also commending the ‘real maturity about his play’.

The teenager has a solid goal return of 15 in 62 for Tijuana, a more than decent rate for such a young player. The Mexican top flight – whilst obviously not at the same level as the top European leagues – is still a highly competitive division of a reasonably strong standard.

If indeed Liverpool have already submitted an offer of close to £40m for an 18-year-old with no experience in Europe, it indicated just how much faith they have in Mora to become a world-class footballer in time.

It seems inevitable that the Mexico starlet will make a transatlantic move sometime in the next year, and whichever club ultimately signs him will believe that they’ve pulled off a tremendous coup.

If it is to be the Reds, it won’t just be that spectator in the viral video clip who’ll be exclaiming with excitement!

You can view the clip of Mora giving the thumbs-up below, via @kian_Ala on TikTok: