Liverpool could be about to sign their own Pedri after submitting first bid

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Liverpool-linked Gilberto Mora has been described as “the most exciting prospect to emerge from Mexico in 20 years”.

Tom Robinson, a South American football writer and scout, compared the Tijuana star to Barcelona’s Pedri.

Gilberto Mora compared to Barcelona stars

Quoted by Anfield Index on X (formerly Twitter), Robinson said: “Not a stretch to say he’s the most exciting prospect to emerge from Mexico in 20 years, maybe more. Velcro close control, glides past players with ease, always thinking various moves ahead. Great footballing brain, real maturity about his play and provides end product already.

There’s a reason why he’s Mexico’s youngest-ever player and has already been given the keys to the team. Definitely something of Pedri about the way he plays. Personally, I think a move to Spain or Italy would be best for him (e.g. someone like Como), but the money being talked about makes it feel as if it’s probably going to a Premier League side.

“Will be a tough physical adaptation, but he has age and talent on his side. Also, from a purely commercial point of view, it’s a no-brainer for any club – opens up a huge, relatively untapped audience in Mexico.”

🚨 🇲🇽 @tomrobbo89 on #LFC linked Gilberto Mora: ‘Not a stretch to say he's the most exciting prospect to emerge from Mexico in 20 years, maybe more. Velcro close-control, glides past players with ease, always thinking various moves ahead. Great footballing brain, real maturity… pic.twitter.com/TyYEdbRTGU — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) October 6, 2026

But don’t just take a fellow writer’s word for it; his national team head coach, Juan Carlos Osorio, has also been keen to draw comparisons – albeit between the teenager and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta. Quite the lofty praise for a 17-year-old footballer with 62 senior appearances at club level.

But we can see why Liverpool may want to move quickly on this, having recently shifted strategy to take more risks on young players in the market.

A strategy that is, to be completely fair, already paying off. One only needs to look back at Jeremy Jacquet’s (21) brief back catalogue of Premier League games to witness the proof already in action. The Frenchman had fewer than 60 senior appearances to his name back in France by the time he made the permanent switch to Anfield in the summer; even fewer when Liverpool initially pulled the trigger in January.

One important distinction to make between Jacquet and Mora

Now, there is some nuance that’s worth underlining here. While Jacquet arrived on Merseyside with significantly fewer appearances than the 150-mark (previously, the sweet spot for our recruitment team), he was coming from the French top flight. The Premier League, it has to be said, is increasingly enjoying Ligue 1 as a hunting ground, with players adapting quickly to the rigours of English football.

So, 62 senior appearances in the Mexican top flight are unlikely to translate quite as well to Premier League football. That’s not, just to emphasise, to suggest there’s no point in pushing for Gilberto Mora, but there is the distinct possibility that his age and experience may conspire against him early on in his potential Liverpool career.

Regardless, we’re far from opposed to the prospect of the Reds sweeping up the best talents they can find across the globe. Even less so if it means we secure the next Pedri or Iniesta.