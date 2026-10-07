‘The deal is progressing…’ – Liverpool have offered ‘record-breaking sum’ for teenage phenomenon

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a ‘record-breaking’ offer to sign one of the most coveted teenagers in world football.

While the World Cup was in progress during the summer, the Reds were cited among the clubs who were prepared to pay the sum required to land Gilberto Mora from Tijuana.

The 17-year-old had shone in the tournament for Mexico and was the youngest player at the finals, and one broadcaster from his homeland has now claimed that a big-money bid has been submitted from Merseyside.

Liverpool have made a ‘record-breaking’ offer for Mora

Speaking on the Tercer Grado Deportivo show on TUDN, David Faitelson claimed: “I’m told in Tijuana that they received word from Gilberto Mora’s representative Rafaela Pimenta that there’s an offer from an English club, in this case Liverpool, for a record-breaking sum exceeding $50m (£37.7m) for Xolos de Tijuana for Gilberto Mora, who turns 18 next week.”

The teenage midfielder was a notable absentee for Mexico’s friendlies against USA and Chile in recent days, with the host adding: “Do you think that [national team coach] Rafael Márquez would risk playing him during negotiations, in a physically demanding match [v USA]? Of course not.

“For me, the fact that Mora didn’t play on Saturday is an indication that the deal is progressing, that it’s bearing fruit.”

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What qualities would Mora bring to Liverpool?

Already capped 13 times by Mexico whilst still a minor, Mora became his country’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the recent 1-1 draw against Colombia, and Alexis Mac Allister has backed him to go on and become a ‘great player‘.

He turns 18 next Wednesday and would be eligible to transfer outside of his homeland thereafter, with Liverpool theoretically able to agree a deal for him now which’d see him come to Anfield in January.

Known for his ‘excellent agility, balance and coordination’ and ‘great technique, ball control and dribbling skills’, the Mexican is noted for being stylistically similar to Pedri (The Scouting App) and plays primarily as an attacking midfielder, though he can also line out on the left flank.

The rumoured offer of close to £40m is substantial for a 17-year-old who’s never played club football outside of his homeland, but that in itself is a sign of how highly the Reds rate him and how massive a ceiling he appears to have.

It’ll be compelling to see how the negotiations progress, if that indeed is the reason for Mora sitting out Mexico’s two matches this week. It seems like a matter of when and not if he’ll end up in Europe – the burning question is which club will take him across the Atlantic.