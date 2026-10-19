‘Going to be difficult’ – Andoni Iraola suggests Liverpool ace could miss at least six games

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Andoni Iraola has indicated that one Liverpool player could now miss at least the Reds’ next six matches after being struck down by injury.

The glee at coming from behind to win 2-1 at Brentford on Saturday was tempered by injuries to Dominik Szoboszlai (who’d just returned after missing the previous two games with a hamstring problem) and Jeremie Frimpong (forced off just seven minutes after coming on at half-time).

Recovery time for the pair is minimal, with the Merseysiders back in action once more against Villarreal in the Champions League tomorrow night, and the head coach has now shared updates on both players ahead of that fixture.

Iraola gives injury updates on Frimpong and Szoboszlai

Iraola is expecting the Dutch right-back to miss Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures this side of the November international window, saying (via liverpoolfc.com): “Jeremie Frimpong is obviously a new muscle injury and it happened, I think, in the second or third minute he was playing.

“It’s difficult to predict and we will have to wait until he recovers, but it’s going to be difficult, I think, before the [November international] break. We will try but it’s going to be difficult to have him.”

There was better news on the Hungarian midfielder at least as the head coach said: “Dom Szoboszlai is different. It’s not a new injury, I think it’s in the same place it was probably last week. He hasn’t worsened the injury but probably we have to be a little bit more patient until he recovers fully.

“It’s not like something now where he has to wait a lot of time to come back. He is more or less in the same situation he was last week, but we need more patience with him.”

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Frimpong can’t seem to catch a break

It’s easy to say in hindsight, of course, but there’s a sense that Szoboszlai was rushed back for the Brentford game on Saturday after missing the two previous matches, and it seems from Iraola’s update that Liverpool’s number 8 won’t be available to face Villarreal tomorrow night.

At least the subsequent fixture against Brighton isn’t until next Sunday, so that might hopefully give the midfielder enough time to recover and see if he’s fit enough to feature against the in-form Seagulls.

Unfortunately, Frimpong is set to miss all six of the Reds’ matches before the November international window, with the earliest we can expect to see him back in action being the visit of Manchester United to Anfield in five weeks’ time.

The Dutchman endured an injury-plagued first season on Merseyside and then lost his place to Ronald Araujo in the early weeks of this campaign, and his abortive outing against Brentford summed up his luckless time with Liverpool thus far.

Hopefully the right-back won’t be sidelined for any longer than Iraola’s initial indication, especially with positional colleague Conor Bradley not due back in action for another while as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

It’s far from ideal that the Reds’ casualty list is increasing in tandem with the fixture workload, and the latter isn’t going to ease up any time soon.