TNT commentator in awe of Liverpool ‘livewire’ who had LASK ‘absolutely frightened to death’

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player was described as a ‘livewire’ after his magnificent performance in the Reds’ 6-3 victory over LASK in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Bradley Barcola stole the show with a hat-trick to break his scoring duck in style, with Ronald Araujo, Jeremie Frimpong and Lewis Koumas also netting for Andoni Iraola’s side.

The Frenchman’s first goal – which put the visitors 2-0 ahead in the 24th minute – owed plenty to the excellent work of Rio Ngumoha, whose slaloming run had the home defence in a trance.

Ngumoha praised for ‘livewire’ performance

Speaking on co-commentary for TNT Sports after that goal, Lucy Ward was keen to highlight the contribution of the 18-year-old in the lead-up to the eventual finish.

She remarked (via Football FanCast): “Brilliant finish from Barcola but what movement from Rio Ngumoha. They are absolutely frightened to death of him down that Liverpool right-hand side. He dances around; he doesn’t care how many defenders are in front of him.

“I’ll tell you what, this kid is such a livewire, such a handful. Fronts up his defender, takes little touches, gets himself in the area, and then there’s a problem.”

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Ngumoha excelled for Liverpool against LASK

Ngumoha mightn’t carry the same ‘unknown quantity’ billing that he enjoyed this time last year, but he reminded everyone of his dazzling quality with an eye-catching performance in Linz this evening, especially with his involvement in Barcola’s first goal.

Liverpool Echo writer Ian Doyle awarded the teenager 8/10 in his post-match player ratings, noting how the Reds winger ‘tormented the LASK defence’ along the right flank in ‘another fine display’.

The figures below from Sofascore illustrate how the 18-year-old had the home team on strings throughout the evening whilst also being well able to hold his own in duels.

Duels won 8/12 Dribbles completed 6/8 Accurate long balls 2/2 Key passes 2 Free kicks won 2

Lewis Steele noted last month that the Anfield hierarchy view Ngumoha as ‘a future world-beater‘ and are duly quite keen to extend his contract amid rumoured interest from Arsenal.

The winger mightn’t have recorded an official goal contribution against LASK, but the Austrian outfit certainly won’t want to come up against him any time soon after his excellence at the Raiffeisen Arena.