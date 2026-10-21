Report: Liverpool have approached LaLiga giants about £84m gem who could solve problem position

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly made an approach to Barcelona for a highly-rated youngster at Camp Nou, although the chances of a transfer in the near future would appear to be slim.

The two clubs have already done business this year, with Ronald Araujo on loan at Anfield from the LaLiga champions, although the Uruguay defender has been coy about whether that’ll turn into a permanent move.

Another member of Hansi Flick’s backline has seemingly been targeted by the Merseyside giants, who’d need all their powers of persuasion to convince the Catalan outfit to sanction a sale.

Liverpool approach agents of Xavi Espart

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are among several clubs who have approached the representatives of Xavi Espart before the 19-year-old signed a new contract with Barcelona earlier this month.

The teenage full-back boasts a release clause of more than €100m (£84m) as part of his new deal, with the LaLiga champions evidently determined to fend off any prospective suitors, and his current club view him as ‘effectively untouchable’.

The report adds that the youngster has no desire to leave Camp Nou at any point in the foreseeable future.

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Could Espart solve Liverpool’s woes at right-back?

Espart is beginning to establish himself as a first-team regular for Barcelona, with eight LaLiga starts already this season, and he was also in the XI which lost 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night (Transfermarkt).

He’s played most at left-back in the early weeks of the campaign, but he’s equally comfortable operating on the right flank, a position which has been rather troublesome for Liverpool over the past year.

Both Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley have been plagued by injury problems, and we’ve seen several midfielders deployed at right-back out of necessity in recent months, with Ryan Gravenberch the latest to do so in the win over Villarreal last night.

Espart is still in the infancy of his senior career (just 14 games) but his ball-playing qualities have seen Flick compare him stylistically to Philipp Lahm, captain of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning side (TEAMtalk).

An analysis from The Scouting App has highlighted his ‘tactical intelligence, technique and playmaking ability’, along with his ‘strong attitude and gritty temperament’, his ‘excellent composure under pressure’ and his ‘decision-making and football IQ’.

For now it seems that the 19-year-old will be staying put at Barcelona, but we can certainly see why Liverpool reportedly reached out to him, and we imagine that interest will remain for some time as Anfield chiefs keep a close eye on his progress at Camp Nou.