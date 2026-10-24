Transfer insider backs Liverpool for potential 2027 swoop for ‘exceptional’ £100m record breaker

“There’s been talk of Real Madrid also being interested in Vuskovic, and I’m sure Liverpool are as well. A lot of the top guns are keeping tabs on the Croatian international because he does look like a player with huge potential who probably will only get better and better.”

The 19-year-old became Brghton’s record signing at £46m from Tottenham in July (BBC Sport), but the Seagulls now believe he’s worth more than twice that amount and value him at £100m.

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Will Liverpool make a move for Vuskovic in 2027?

Liverpool had reportedly discussed the possibility of moving for Vuskovic earlier this year while he was on loan at Hamburg from Spurs, although his price tag is sure to have skyrocketed since then.

Merlin Polzin, his head coach in northern Germany last season, hailed him as an ‘exceptional talent’ and also waxed lyrical about the teenager’s work rate, noting how he’s never satisfied with his output even when putting in extra hours outside of team training (Bundesliga.com).

As seen below with data from Fotmob, the Croatian is among the top centre-backs in the Premier League so far this term for a variety of metrics including his ball distribution and his dominance in duels.

2026/27 Premier League Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Duels won 6.99 87th (top 13%) Aerial duels won 4.51 90th Aerial duel success 68.9% 70th Passes completed 60.29 74th Passing success 89.8% 73rd Accurate long balls 3.79 79th Long ball success 55.3% 76th

Liverpool chiefs will have the chance to assess Vuskovic up close on Sunday when Brighton come to Anfield (weather permitting), although it’d require an enormous show of faith from the Reds to land the highly-rated defender amid his fantastic start to life at the Amex Stadium.

The Reds have a lengthy queue of young centre-backs waiting to step up if Van Dijk departs next summer, but the 19-year-old Seagulls defender might be impossible to ignore, and not just because of his towering 6 foot 4 stature.