‘Come on, referee’ – Ex-PGMOL chief calls out Darren England over one incident in Liverpool win

“Van Dijk ended up on the floor, so this player is very fortunate not to receive a yellow card. Come on referee, you had a reasonable game, but you could have done better here.

“This could have easily caused a mass confrontation. I am surprised and disappointed that a yellow card was not issued to the Chelsea player.”

Virgil van Dijk was NOT HAPPY with Emmanuel Emegha 😒 pic.twitter.com/UEtoJ7n5va — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 29, 2026

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Emegha was lucky to avoid a yellow card

Hackett is right – Emegha was fortunate to avoid a yellow card for his shove on Van Dijk, especially considering some of the bookings that England handed out earlier in the match.

For example, Lewis Koumas was harshly cautioned after just 10 minutes for a minor foul on Maxence Lacroix, which was far less of an indiscretion than what the Chelsea substitute did to his fellow Dutchman in the second half.

There was no discernible reason for the Blues attacker to run at the Liverpool captain and barge him to the ground, and as Hackett said, it could easily have led to a large-scale brawl between players from both teams.

We don’t want to see cards being dished out unnecessarily, but Emegha’s petulance would have deserved a booking, certainly more so than Koumas for his foul on Lacroix.