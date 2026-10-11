‘Could not have a better fixture’ – Van Dijk issues rallying cry ahead of Liverpool v Man City

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has said that Liverpool ‘could not have a better fixture’ with which to resume their season than a home clash against Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

With the extended international break concluded, the Reds are back in action with a proper grudge match against their rivals, who of course have recently been found guilty of 114 charges of financial misconduct by the Premier League.

Those seismic developments will almost certainly ensure a febrile atmosphere at Anfield this afternoon, and Jamie Carragher has called on the Reds’ head coach Andoni Iraola to harness that for the benefit of his team.

Van Dijk relishing the challenge of Man City

In his programme notes for today’s fixture, Van Dijk has urged his teammates to rise to the occasion against the league leaders, who boast a 100% record so far this season.

The Liverpool captin wrote (via liverpoolfc.com): ‘Our Premier League campaign resumes and, in my opinion, we could not have a better fixture with which to do so. After a longer gap than usual between league matches, we are all really looking forward to this game, a big and important test for us against the league leaders.

‘I know that the atmosphere will be amazing, as it always is at Anfield, and hopefully we can build on the progress we made before the international break with another good performance and result.’

Van Dijk added: ‘We know the quality that City possess all over the pitch, and we will have to be at our best if we are to get what we want. It is a big challenge, but it is one we will relish. These are the games every player looks forward to, for sure.’

The captain concluded: ‘This is a club which must always compete for everything, and which demands the highest standards, every single day. That’s not a pressure, it’s a privilege, and it is one we all enjoy as Liverpool players.

‘Let’s show all of those qualities, all of that commitment and all of that togetherness. If we do that, we can give you all another day to remember at this amazing stadium.’

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Liverpool must feed off febrile Anfield atmosphere

Professional decorum has precluded Van Dijk from referencing Man City’s financial misdemeanours explicitly, but we suspect that might get a mention inside the Liverpool dressing room prior to kick-off.

The Dutchman has won two Premier League titles but may well have had two more at Anfield (in 2018/19 and 2021/22) if the Reds didn’t have to compete with a rival who’d flouted the division’s financial rules for almost a decade.

The home support won’t need any extra incentive to bring the noise in L4 this afternoon, and the players on the pitch will surely not be lacking for motivation either.

As Van Dijk says, it’s matches such as this which truly set the pulse rating for elite footballers, and it presents Liverpool with an opportunity to close within three points of the current leaders if they can secure a first top-flight win at Anfield since Iraola took charge in the summer.

The most recent Premier League game at the Reds’ home was a drab goalless draw against Fulham 29 days ago. We suspect this occasion might be rather more incendiary – let’s hope the hosts can bring their best performance of the new head coach’s reign so far and unleash a whole load of pent-up fury on their visitors after recent events off the pitch.