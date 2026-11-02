‘You need to improve…’ – Ex-PGMOL chief urges Howard Webb to act after Anfield controversy

Pro Ref chief executive Howard Webb has been urged to take drastic action after some controversial flashpoints at Anfield on Sunday.
Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal was pockmarked by incidents such as the Reds being denied a blatant penalty when Jurrien Timber clearly tugged Alexander Isak’s shirt inside the box, and Alexis Mac Allister going to ground theatrically after mild contact from Noni Madueke’s forehead.
The home fans in L4 vented their spleen at referee Andy Madley as he left the pitch after full-time, and one former top-flight official believes that the 43-year-old should be demonstrably penalised for his performance on Merseyside yesterday.
Webb urged to suspend Madley after Anfield furore
Keith Hackett was surprised that the Yorkshire native was appointed to such a high-profile figure and said that, if it were up to him, the whistler would be stood down from Premier League duty next weekend.
The former PGMOL chief told Football Insider: “I was surprised, having watched his recent performances, that Andy Madley was appointed to this game. We have elite referees within the group. We have a pecking order, and those referees that are in form should get this game.
“There are going to be knocks on the door saying, ‘Boss, why haven’t I got a game?’; and I would be saying, ‘You need to improve your performance and be more consistent’.
“I don’t think he had his best game, and I don’t know what his best game is. We’ve highlighted a number of ifs, and I’ve highlighted one that is 100% incorrect. That says to me, next week if I was doing the appointments, he [isn’t getting] a game.”
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Madley and VAR erred badly over penalty call
Some media outlets highlighted in the days leading up to Sunday’s fixture that it was Madley’s first appointment to a Premier League fixture between clubs in the traditional ‘big six’ for more than two years, with eyebrows being raised at that decision from Webb.
Some of the referees who are regarded as among the best in England have had their share of controversial moments too, so we had no complaints with the 43-year-old getting the Liverpool-Arsenal game, but he did himself no favours yesterday.
How he (and especially Stuart Attwell on VAR) can stand over the failure to award a penalty for Timber’s clear shirt tug on Isak is a mystery – that was a major error which wasn’t corrected when the opportunity arose, and it had significant consequences for the game as a whole.
Had the spot kick been awarded in the 21st minute (shortly after Kai Havertz scored) and the Reds equalised, the momentum of the match could’ve swung substantially. Andoni Iraola will surely have felt that way afterwards.
In his role as the head of Pro Ref, Webb bears ultimately responsiblity for ensuring high standards of officiating in the Premier League, something which hasn’t been the case for as long as we can remember.
If Madley is removed from top-flight duty next weekend, he could have no complaints after his error-strewn performance at Anfield on Sunday.
Madley and Attwell should be suspended from PL matches – period.
Not only for missing the obvious during this game but for a succession of startling errors they have made over the last year at least.
Madley should also be investigated for his conduct at half-time. While waiting for the LFC players in the tunnel, he was laughing and joking with the Arsenal players – totally unprofessional.
With the exception of a couple of referees, the current batch are not up to standard.
It is time to bring in referees from outside the UK to officiate in high profile matches. Other countries already do so.
Referee badly compromised with Arsenal.
Removing him won’t change the result of the match, but if Arsenal go on to win the league with a smaller points margin, it will be as good as a title won by fradulent points. If it is a bigger margin, all that will dissappear into thin air
No mention of Nyoni getting away with two yellows in the first ten minutes. If you want to criticise Madley, use both eyes.
As you said 2 yellows, but if he gets the first yellow, then do you think he would have been a bit more careful not to get booked twice and might not have gone for the second challenge?
Aww boo hoo.
What about the two rakes on the achiles by your young midfielder?
We’ve all been there where our players have their shirts pulled.
I think Liverpool v Arsenal need to be replayed
Agree with your post.
I think there’s a conspiracy towards Liverpool. This isn’t the first time that the referees have been accused of bias against Liverpool 😡
The game should be replayed. There were too many errors throughout the game to let them pass without strong action being taken.
Having to apologise every time a referee gets it wrong – which is happening quite regularly with Liverpool and costing them yet more points – isn’t enough. It’s very clear that the refereeing needs to be a lot better.
The current standard of refereeing is a total joke and some clubs seems to get harsher judgements than others. It is cerainly statistically unequal.
“Jurrien Timber clearly tugged Andoni Iraola’s shirt inside the box, ”
Fix it
Actions are being initiated against Man City, so why can’t drastic actions be taken against a referee for failing to do his job correctly and impartially? In addition, he says the monitor is too far away – was he tired or what? In future referees should be provided with a monitor in their pockets so that they have no excuses.
Howard Webb has been giving promises regarding VAR and officiating but nothing has been done. There have been calls for ex-footballers to take on the VAR role. There have been too many mistakes which have cost teams dearly
How did Nyoni avoid a card for 2 poor tackles? Very similar to the Mateta tackle on Saturday, and he was shown a red card after a review.
Nyoni should have been sent off for 2 bookable challenges in the first 16 minutes prior to the penalty incident with Timber. and if Liverpool had gone down to 10 men which they rightfully should have done, then Arsenal would have won the game by a larger margin, so it’s swings and roundabouts. Mac Allister should also have been sent off for firstly slapping Odegaard on the head and then trying to get Madueke sent off for minimal contact. These incidents also went unpunished?
I have a question – what is the point of having VAR if they are not going to intervene with working with the referee to correct anything he has missed? During this game Timber would have been booked and Liverpool would have had a penalty but Liverpool should have gone down to 9 men had all these decisions been the correct ones! Unless we stop players from acting out and getting away with all this nonsense, they will continue to do it because they are getting away with it 🤷🏼
Don’t forget about the Arsenal players who were rolling around on the floor as if they had been shot when no-one had touched them, but you all forget how Arsenal cheat in every game they play. I’ve never seen such a bunch of sissys as Arsenal are
This isn’t the first time Liverpool have had bad decisions go against them. This boils down to when Jurgen Klopp refused to shake a ref’s hand after a game. Like people in other walks of life, refs talk to each other. I am convinced that refs have a vendetta against LFC and are biased. We have played the top two teams in the league and had bad decisions go against us.
He should receive a lifetime ban. This action will remind others of their responsibilities and the significant investiment fans make to enjoy a quality football match, not a display of insults and discord.
Howard Webb and his cronies should change careers. They are paid highly to officiate a game or be in charge of the PGMOL. No room for constant apologies. Only in this league are the referees so incompetent. You dont hear much or at all in other leagues worldwide
It seems apparent that the English referees cannot handle the pressure of the EPL. Every one of them is discussed on a rotating basis for poor displays of officiating. You don’t get this with Jarred Gillett, the Aussie, who referees without fanfare and very few errors. Maybe foreign referees are thr blueprint for the EPL going forward.