‘You need to improve…’ – Ex-PGMOL chief urges Howard Webb to act after Anfield controversy

“I don’t think he had his best game, and I don’t know what his best game is. We’ve highlighted a number of ifs, and I’ve highlighted one that is 100% incorrect. That says to me, next week if I was doing the appointments, he [isn’t getting] a game.”

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Madley and VAR erred badly over penalty call

Some media outlets highlighted in the days leading up to Sunday’s fixture that it was Madley’s first appointment to a Premier League fixture between clubs in the traditional ‘big six’ for more than two years, with eyebrows being raised at that decision from Webb.

Some of the referees who are regarded as among the best in England have had their share of controversial moments too, so we had no complaints with the 43-year-old getting the Liverpool-Arsenal game, but he did himself no favours yesterday.

How he (and especially Stuart Attwell on VAR) can stand over the failure to award a penalty for Timber’s clear shirt tug on Isak is a mystery – that was a major error which wasn’t corrected when the opportunity arose, and it had significant consequences for the game as a whole.

Had the spot kick been awarded in the 21st minute (shortly after Kai Havertz scored) and the Reds equalised, the momentum of the match could’ve swung substantially. Andoni Iraola will surely have felt that way afterwards.

In his role as the head of Pro Ref, Webb bears ultimately responsiblity for ensuring high standards of officiating in the Premier League, something which hasn’t been the case for as long as we can remember.

If Madley is removed from top-flight duty next weekend, he could have no complaints after his error-strewn performance at Anfield on Sunday.