Jamie Carragher singles out Liverpool duo for praise as he toasts Carabao Cup victory

Images via Michael Regan/Getty Images and CBS Sports Golazo

Jamie Carragher singled out two Liverpool players for praise after the Reds defeated Chelsea in a penalty shootout to advance to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

With the teams unable to be separated in normal time, it required spot kicks to determine the winner, and Wesley Fofana’s miss at 6-5 sealed the visitors’ fate after Giorgi Mamardashvili had previously saved from Emmanuel Emegha in sudden death.

Andoni Iraola’s side now advance to a quarter-final at home to Bournemouth in mid-December, with the route to a Wembley final very much opening up for the Merseysiders.

Carragher praises Liverpool duo after shootout triumph

Just after the penalty shootout ended last night, Carragher took to X to salute Liverpool’s victory and gave particular recognition to teenage duo Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni for their performances.

He posted: ‘Good one to win that for Andoni & the lads 👌🏻 Rio & Nyoni 🔥’

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Liverpool have two exceptional young gems in Nyoni and Ngumoha

It was another night where Ngumoha generated excitement among the Anfield faithful whenever he got the ball, setting off on a mesmerising run during a largely tepid first half of the game and drawing yellow card fouls from two Chelsea players who couldn’t handle his raw pace.

The 18-year-old won eight of his 11 duels and completed all four dribbles that he attempted (Sofascore) as he again showed his former side what they’re now missing, with Liverpool’s capture of the winger looking ever more astute.

As for Nyoni, he scooped the club’s Player of the Match award with a performance which led The Athletic’s Gregg Evans to declare that he ‘could be the future of the Liverpool midfield’.

Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle highlighted how the 19-year-old’s ‘aggressive pressing helped bring Liverpool forward’ and how his ‘good engine kept the Reds ticking’ in the middle of the park.

On a night when midfield partner Ryan Gravenberch toiled, the teenager strengthened his case to remain in the starting XI for the Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Merseysiders have shown a flair for snapping up some of the country’s best teenage talents in recent years, and in Nyoni and Ngumoha, they have two youngsters with an extraordinarily high ceiling.