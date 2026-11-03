‘Hopefully…’ – Andoni Iraola hints at potential Ryan Gravenberch return date after injury blow

(Photos by Michael Regan and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola has provided an update on the injury which has ruled Ryan Gravenberch out of Liverpool’s Champions League fixture against Fenerbahce.

The Merseyside club confirmed on Tuesday morning that the midfielder hasn’t travelled with the rest of the squad for the game in Istanbul tomorrow due to a heel injury and will instead undergo recovery at the AXA Training Centre.

While that obviously comes as a body blow for the Reds for the match against Dirk Kuyt’s side, it appears that the 24-year-old is unlikely to be sidelined for long.

Iraola provides Gravenberch injury update

Iraola was prompted for an update on Gravenberch during his pre-match press conference in Istanbul this afternoon, and the Liverpool head coach is hopeful that the Dutchman will be cleared to resume playing quickly.

The Reds boss said (via Liverpool Echo): “It’s a day-to-day thing. It’s a heel injury. He’s had some discomfort. He was warming up against Arsenal and was not 100%. Hopefully he can be available for the weekend, but we cannot say for sure.”

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Fingers crossed for a swift return for Gravenberch

If Iraola has left the door open for Gravenberch to potentially return against Crystal Palace next Sunday, it suggests that the midfielder’s injury is relatively minor.

The 24-year-old mightn’t make it back in time for the visit to Selhurst Park, but the two-week international window should hopefully enable him to be fully fit for the grudge match against Manchester United later this month.

The Dutchman was criticised for his performance against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup last week and in recent games has been disapponting by his standards, but he remains a vital player to Liverpool and one of the best midfielders in the Premier League when operating at his top level.

Even if he’s cleared to play on Sunday, Gravenberch seems unlikely to start given the form of Alexis Mac Allister and Trey Nyoni in the middle of the park, and he mightn’t be able to feature for a full 90 minutes if he’s touch-and-go for the weekend.

Fingers crossed that our number 38 will at least be available to Iraola when the Reds take on Palace with one eye on revenge for their last-gasp defeat in this fixture last season.