One comment from Andoni Iraola today spoke volumes for how he views the Carabao Cup

(Photos by Carl Recine and Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Carabao Cup can often be regarded as the lowest priority for clubs in the Premier League, at least until the latter rounds after Christmas, but don’t try telling that to Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool are in action in that competition on Wednesday night as they host Chelsea at Anfield for a place in the quarter-finals, with the head coach confirming today that he will make a few changes in personnel for the game.

It comes amid a hectic period of nine matches in 29 days for the Reds, whose next top-flight fixture on Sunday is a heavyweight home clash against Arsenal, although the Basque is in no mood to treat the Blues’ visit to L4 as an inconvenience.

Iraola embracing Carabao Cup ‘opportunity’

In his pre-match press conference on Tuesday lunchtime, Iraola spoke of how he views the Carabao Cup as an ‘opportunity’ to win his first trophy in charge of Liverpool since taking the job in the summer.

The 44-year-old said (via liverpoolfc.com): “I think every competition is an opportunity, especially when you are the coach of Liverpool. You have to take it like this.

“I would love to win tomorrow and have the chance to get further in the competition, but I know that we have to play very well. We have to beat a very good team.

“It’s also a team that doesn’t play in Europe, so for sure for them this competition is also very important. It’s not going to be easy.”

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Iraola is right not to dismiss the Carabao Cup

The Carabao Cup mightn’t seem like Liverpool’s main priority at this stage of the season, but Iraola is respectful of the Reds’ proud heritage in the competition, having won it more often than any other club (10, one ahead of Manchester City).

While some might dismiss his comments as mere diplomacy, his phrasing about the tournament being an ‘opportunity’ to win a trophy at Anfield shows that he is indeed prepared to take it seriously.

The Basque will make a few line-up changes tomorrow night, for sure, but we don’t see him indulging in the wholesale rotation that Arne Slot implemented at this stage against Crystal Palace last season.

Iraola will also know full well that his compatriot and counterpart Xabi Alonso will be especially motivated to win at Anfield, having lost here with Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid in the past two years and then been overlooked for the Liverpool job.

The Reds’ campaign won’t be judged on how they perform in the Carabao Cup, but victory on Wednesday would ensure the continuation of winning momentum and a positive mood ahead of the crunch showdown against Arsenal on Sunday.

Also, as Iraola recognises, it’s a realistic chance of lifting silverware in his first year in charge on Merseyside.