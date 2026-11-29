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Steven Gerrard has said that Bradley Barcola needs to become more ruthless in front of goal if he’s to ‘go the next level’ for Liverpool.

The France international joined the Reds from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the summer for an initial £106m but has yet to truly catch fire for his new club, with just three goals in his first 16 appearances.

All three of those came in one match against LASK in October, although the 24-year-old has supplied an assist in four of his last five Premier League outings (Transfermarkt).

Gerrard wants Barcola to become more ‘ruthless’

Gerrard has liked a lot of what he’s seen from Barcola at Liverpool so far, but our former captain has urged the Frenchman to be more clinical when it comes to his shooting.

The Anfield legend told BBC Radio 5 Live (via Liverpool Echo): “He is very dangerous, he looks the part, he looks like he’s really going to help Liverpool moving forward.

“If there’s one small criticism I would have from what I have seen so far in a Liverpool shirt, it’s just that last bit, getting your shot off a little bit quicker, letting the trigger go a lot quicker.

“Sometimes scruffy goals can happen but it looks like he is trying to score the perfect goal and he is trying to take the extra touch, trying to put a little bit of skill on the backend, when I feel like he doesn’t need it.”

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Gerrard continued: “For me, for him to go to the next level in a Liverpool shirt – I’ve seen it in a PSG shirt, I’ve seen him be clinical – if he can become clinical in a Liverpool shirt then this side can compete, not only in the Premier League but at the backend of the Champions League.

“He could be key just by being a bit more ruthless, a bit more clinical, becoming a killer rather than someone who looks great on the eye but you’re a bit frustrated at the end.”

Barcola still lacking that true killer instinct

Gerrard’s observations about Barcola will likely draw agreement from many Liverpool fans – the winger has been brilliant to watch in full flow, but he lets himself down at times with his decision-making in the final third.

Whether it’s taking one touch too many and not shooting when the opportunity presents itself, or snatching at chances and missing the target altogether, the 24-year-old has room for improvement when it comes to his finishing.

As per WhoScored, he has an xG of 2.48 from his nine Premier League appearances so far but has yet to score in the division. Also, of his 15 shots in the English top flight, only one has been on target (FBref).

Those are figures which simply must improve if Barcola is to get to that exalted level of being a world-class forward, and thus far that’s the difference between him and a truly elite finisher such as Mo Salah or Alexander Isak.

However, so long as the Frenchman keeps getting in positions to score and is prepared to take the shot on when the chance arises, his goal returns will surely increase over time. With a bit more refinement and game intelligence, he looks more than capable of becoming a consistent difference maker for Liverpool.