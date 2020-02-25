Melissa Reddy explains why James Milner was absent from LFC squad last night

Renowned Liverpool FC journalist Melissa Reddy has helped put some fans’ concerns at rest, following James Milner’s exclusion from our squad that took on West Ham United.

The former England international has only made a cameo appearance since coming back from injury, but will be hungry for more – and with Jordan Henderson out for a few weeks, we may need him.

His exclusion from our Premier League squad this weekend is not cause for concern for Milner because it’s simply down to precautions and our squad depth.

Shortly after the team was announced, The Independent’s Mel Reddy explained that the No.7’s absence was nothing more than Jurgen Klopp being careful with an eye on future games.

#LFC starting XI v #WHUFC: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Mane, Firmino Subs: Adrian, Matip, Lovren, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi Milner [slight muscle strain] left out as a precaution — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) February 24, 2020

The Reds ran out 3-2 winners at Anfield against West Ham to make it 18 wins on the bounce in the Premier League, and make it just 12 points required to clinch the title.

Milner will surely play a role in the next few games for Liverpool, with Hendo likely missing until after the Atletico Madrid fixture at Anfield next month.

Potentially winning the League in the next four weeks won’t change much – we’ll still have big games in the Champions League and FA Cup where we’ll need our experienced players like Milner.