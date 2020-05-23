(Video) Klopp will love this goal LFC target Thuram just scored

Reported Liverpool target Marcus Thuram has just scored a goal that will make Jurgen Klopp water at the mouth.

The Frenchman chested down a long pass from the Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper and traded possession with a teammate, before making his way up the pitch.

Thuram found a pocket of space on the edge of Bayer Leverkusen’s box and made no mistake as he rifled home a half-volley via a cheeky ball over the top.

He’d be perfect for Klopp’s counter-attacking Reds!

