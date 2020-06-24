(Video) Cahill gives away another blatant penalty, but VAR must be broken at Anfield again

Liverpool don’t get penalties at Anfield, do we?

It rarely matters, because in the Premier League, we win anyway, but it’s really weird.

With the Reds 1-0 up against Crystal Palace tonight, Gary Cahill manhandled Virgil van Dijk in the box to such an extent it was genuinely baffling to not see it given…

Then, minutes later, he stuck his arm up to stop Roberto Firmino’s trick getting past him – leading every single Liverpool player to appeal – but nothing was given!

You can see the second incident, here, via RMC: 

Below, we’ve included some of the reaction on Twitter to the incidents, too!

