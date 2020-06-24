(Video) Cahill gives away another blatant penalty, but VAR must be broken at Anfield again

Liverpool don’t get penalties at Anfield, do we?

It rarely matters, because in the Premier League, we win anyway, but it’s really weird.

With the Reds 1-0 up against Crystal Palace tonight, Gary Cahill manhandled Virgil van Dijk in the box to such an extent it was genuinely baffling to not see it given…

Then, minutes later, he stuck his arm up to stop Roberto Firmino’s trick getting past him – leading every single Liverpool player to appeal – but nothing was given!

You can see the second incident, here, via RMC:

Below, we’ve included some of the reaction on Twitter to the incidents, too!

VAR?? Looks like Cahill was all over Van Dijk there — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 24, 2020

No pen for Van Dijk when Cahill and Sakho grapple him in box @LFC — Alun Roberts (AJAR) (@AlunInHope) June 24, 2020

Van Dijk was held back. No penalty.

Clear handball by Cahill. No penalty. But we are LiVARpool. — Amoa (@kkweks) June 24, 2020

I mean, that is probably a foul by Cahill on Van Dijk, isn't it? — Mark Jepson (@markjepson) June 24, 2020

Why is VAR not looking at Cahill holding onto van Dijk?? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Tony Lee (@TonyLee11) June 24, 2020

Cahill with a lovely 'tackle' on van Dijk there. Carra was a fan of that one! 😂 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 24, 2020

Cahill was marking Van Dijk like he was the Winston Churchill statue — michael (@AllierGauche) June 24, 2020

Where are the LiVARpool claims now? Cahill abusing Van Dijk and Cahill with the most blatant handball… — Nick Karayannis (@nickkarra) June 24, 2020