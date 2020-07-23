(Video) Salah teased by van Dijk in dressing room because he “didn’t want to score” against Chelsea

Posted by
(Video) Salah teased by van Dijk in dressing room because he “didn’t want to score” against Chelsea

Liverpool put five past Chelsea last night and somehow Mohamed Salah wasn’t one of the goal-scorers!

The Egyptian King has been in typical form this season, scoring goals for fun – but he didn’t manage to bag against his former club at Anfield.

It didn’t seem to dampen his mood too much, when he got his hands on the Premier League trophy!

The squad was in great spirits after the game, with Virgil van Dijk even joking with the forward that he “didn’t want to score”!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top