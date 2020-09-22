(Photos) Liverpool’s new pre-match kit for the Champions League has leaked online

After the release of Liverpool’s new charcoal alternative kit by Nike, a host of other garments have leaked.

The latest item to be widely shared online is the pre-match shirt for the 2020/21 Champions League season, as reported by Footy Headlines.

It’s a stylish black and red number with an erratic pattern, similar to that of Chelsea and Roma.

The design is contemporary and will certainly split the overall opinion in the Reds’ fan-base.

Take a look at the photos below: