(Video) Sky Sports honcho claims LFC are “looking” for deals this month

Liverpool are reportedly interested in “opportunities” this month, with the Reds said to be “looking” specifically at central defenders.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the right deal could make the Premier League champions move this winter.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for what very well could be the remainder of the season through injury, fans have speculated whether Liverpool could be forced into the transfer market.

The latest update from Romano offers supporters a glimmer of hope that there may be a development at some point this month.

Liverpool are 'looking for opportunities' to sign a new centre defender during the January transfer window, says Sky Italy journalist @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/qK6Pl7jF0g — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 11, 2021